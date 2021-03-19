Genshin Impact now lets you get closer to its characters than ever before by letting you go on story quest lines called hangout events. This Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout Event guide will help you understand Hangout event and how to get all endings on the Hangout event with Barbara.

Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout Event

Hangout Events are similar to visual novels, as they contain choice driven story quest lines. To unlock Hangouts, you need two story keys. Once you have unlocked a hangout, you can play it as many times as you want.

You get story keys by completing the daily commissions that you get. You can, however, only hold three keys at a time, so you might as well use them.

Every Hangout has multiple endings that players can search for using different dialogue options each time they play it through. Each character has a Heartbeat value, and if it drops to zero from five, the Hangout will end in a failure.

You can also jump to specific nodes in the story that allow you to make new choices from a certain point. This means you do not have to restart the Hangout every time.

Only four characters have their hangout events as of now. These are:

Chongyun

Bennett

Noelle

Barbara

There is a reward for each of the ending in Barbara’s Hangout event. The following are the memories of the Barbara Hangout Event and their respective rewards.

Memory 1

Get to Wolvendom and speak to Barbara. Now go and confront Albert. Dialogue choices that matter here are:

“A lot of monsters here…”

“Searched all the nearby areas…”

“Must have been wolves…”

Now follow Albert until he stops. Then speak with him. At this point, any of the dialogue options you chose will lead out to the 1st Hangout Event Ending.

Rewards: 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Freedom

Memory 2

During the Albert Dialogues, pick the following options:

“Gather more people…”

“How can you be certain…”

“Do you still hear her…”

Then return to Barbara and follow her out of Wolvendom. Here, you must agree to speak to Sister Victoria at her request. Refusing will result in the Hangout Event ending immediately. Speak to Sister Victoria and clean the Cathedral ground.

When the next event with Barbara triggers, select the Cat’s Tail Drink option. Now head back to speak to Sister Victoria and then head down to Cat’s Tail to interact with Barbara once more.

In the Adventurer’s Guild, talk to three fans and do not lose any hearts. The following options are the easiest:

Herman: option about his daughter.

Schulz: option about work.

Susie: option about being considerate.

Again, interact with Barbara and follow her out of the town to trigger the final chain of the event and getting the 2nd ending.

Rewards: 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Memory 3

Get to the point where you selected the drink and go to Chilibrew. You have to choose to stay together here. Speak to Sister Victoria and grab the marked chilis at the stone gate that leads upto Whispering Woods. Then head out to the marked location in the Whispering Woods and beat up Hilichurl there. Once he flees, Barbara will speak to you earning the 3rd ending.

Rewards: 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragments

Memory 4

Again, at the drink selection, go to Chilibrew, but this time, you need to split up. Speak to Sister Victoria and grab the marked chilis at the stone gate that leads up to Whispering Woods. Follow the trail until you are led to Barbara.

Here, agree with Barbara to fight the Treasure Hoarders and rescue the merchants. When the merchants are free, talk to Caishan and select Liyue Chilibrew for the 4th ending.

Rewards: 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Spicy Stew

Memory 5

for the 5th ending, you can do one of these two options:

At the point where you were led to battle the hoarders, chose Sweet Flowers as your reward. At ‘The Second Chilibrew Ingredient’ where you stayed together to get the Sweet Flower, do not threaten the man and let Barbara heal him.

The 1st choice is faster. Regardless. Barbara will meet you in the garden outside the Adventurer’s Guild for the 5th ending.

Rewards: 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Freedom