In our Genshin Impact Yanfei Character Guide, we will get you up to speed with all the important information that you should have regarding the all-new character Yanfei in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Yanfei Character Guide

Yanfei is the all-new character in Genshin Impact who is rumored to be featured in variant 1.5 of the franchise.

She is believed to be a Pyro Catalyst user, which makes her the first of her kind.

In our guide below, we’ve detailed everything on Yanfei, including her attacks, abilities, passives, and constellations.

Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Pyro Catalyst

Normal Attack: Shooting Pyro fireballs grant Yanfei Scarlet Seal on impact, which she can accumulate up to three times, resulting in less stamina consumption.

Charged Attack: Deals AoE damage to foes by consuming Scarlets Seals. The more the seals consumed, the more is the damage dealt by Yanfei.

Plunging Attack: Deals AoE Pyro damage on contact.

Element Skill: Signed Edict

Yanfei summons blistering flames to deal with AoE Pyro damage.

On impact with the targets, these flames grant Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

Elemental Burst: Done Deal

This skill initiates a spray of intense flames that target the nearby opponents.

These flames deal with AoE Pyro damage and grant Yanfei the maximum Scarlet Seals.

Yanfei Passive Talents

Proviso

On consuming Scarlet Seals through heavy hits, Yanfei’s Pyro damage increases by 5% for six seconds for each Scarlet Seal. However, this effect doesn’t stack.

Xiezhi’s Eye

On dealing critical hits with her charged attacks, Yanfei will deal an additional instance of AoE Pyro damage that equals 80% of her attack.

The damage caused by this additional instance will be considered as charged attack damage.

Encyclopedic Expertise

This passive shows the location of nearby resources that are unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Constellations

The Law Knows No Kindness

On using charged attack, each Scarlet Seal reduces the stamina cost of Yanfei’s charged attack by 10% and increases her interruption resistance.

Right of Final Interpretation

This constellation boosts Yanfei’s charged critical attack rate by 20% against enemies under half of their HPs.

Samadhi Fire-Forged

The Signed Edict’s maximum level is 15. This constellation increases it by 3 levels.

Supreme Amnesty

On using Done Deal, a shield will be created that absorbs up to 75% of Yanfei’s total HP for 15 seconds.

Moreover, this shield sucks up Pyro damage 250% more effectively.

Legal Cheat Sheet

Done Deal’s maximum upgrade level is 15. This constellation increases it by 3 levels.

Extra Clause

This constellation enhances the maximum number of Scarlet Seals by one for Yanfei.

Yanfei’s Ascension/Talent Ascension Materials

Ascension Materials

Phase 1 Level 20-40 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Noctilius Jade, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia Phase 2 Level 40-50 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Juvenile Jade, 10x Noctilius Jade, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia Phase 3 Level 50-60 15x Agnidus Agate 4x Fragment, Juvenile Jade, 20x Noctilius Jade, 12x Silver Raven Insignia Phase 4 Level 60-70 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Juvenile Jade, 30x Noctilius Jade, 18x Silver Raven Insignia Phase 5 Level 70-80 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Juvenile Jade, 45x Noctilius Jade, 12x Golden Raven Insignia Phase 6 Level 80-90 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Juvenile Jade, 60x Noctilius Jade, 24x Golden Raven Insignia

Talent Level-up Materials