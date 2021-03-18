In our Genshin Impact Yanfei Character Guide, we will get you up to speed with all the important information that you should have regarding the all-new character Yanfei in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Yanfei Character Guide
Yanfei is the all-new character in Genshin Impact who is rumored to be featured in variant 1.5 of the franchise.
She is believed to be a Pyro Catalyst user, which makes her the first of her kind.
In our guide below, we’ve detailed everything on Yanfei, including her attacks, abilities, passives, and constellations.
Attacks and Abilities
Melee: Pyro Catalyst
- Normal Attack: Shooting Pyro fireballs grant Yanfei Scarlet Seal on impact, which she can accumulate up to three times, resulting in less stamina consumption.
- Charged Attack: Deals AoE damage to foes by consuming Scarlets Seals. The more the seals consumed, the more is the damage dealt by Yanfei.
- Plunging Attack: Deals AoE Pyro damage on contact.
Element Skill: Signed Edict
- Yanfei summons blistering flames to deal with AoE Pyro damage.
- On impact with the targets, these flames grant Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.
Elemental Burst: Done Deal
- This skill initiates a spray of intense flames that target the nearby opponents.
- These flames deal with AoE Pyro damage and grant Yanfei the maximum Scarlet Seals.
Yanfei Passive Talents
Proviso
On consuming Scarlet Seals through heavy hits, Yanfei’s Pyro damage increases by 5% for six seconds for each Scarlet Seal. However, this effect doesn’t stack.
Xiezhi’s Eye
On dealing critical hits with her charged attacks, Yanfei will deal an additional instance of AoE Pyro damage that equals 80% of her attack.
The damage caused by this additional instance will be considered as charged attack damage.
Encyclopedic Expertise
This passive shows the location of nearby resources that are unique to Liyue on the mini-map.
Constellations
The Law Knows No Kindness
On using charged attack, each Scarlet Seal reduces the stamina cost of Yanfei’s charged attack by 10% and increases her interruption resistance.
Right of Final Interpretation
This constellation boosts Yanfei’s charged critical attack rate by 20% against enemies under half of their HPs.
Samadhi Fire-Forged
The Signed Edict’s maximum level is 15. This constellation increases it by 3 levels.
Supreme Amnesty
On using Done Deal, a shield will be created that absorbs up to 75% of Yanfei’s total HP for 15 seconds.
Moreover, this shield sucks up Pyro damage 250% more effectively.
Legal Cheat Sheet
Done Deal’s maximum upgrade level is 15. This constellation increases it by 3 levels.
Extra Clause
This constellation enhances the maximum number of Scarlet Seals by one for Yanfei.
Yanfei’s Ascension/Talent Ascension Materials
Ascension Materials
|Phase 1
|Level 20-40
|1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Noctilius Jade, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Phase 2
|Level 40-50
|3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Juvenile Jade, 10x Noctilius Jade, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia
|Phase 3
|Level 50-60
|15x Agnidus Agate 4x Fragment, Juvenile Jade, 20x Noctilius Jade, 12x Silver Raven Insignia
|Phase 4
|Level 60-70
|3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Juvenile Jade, 30x Noctilius Jade, 18x Silver Raven Insignia
|Phase 5
|Level 70-80
|6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Juvenile Jade, 45x Noctilius Jade, 12x Golden Raven Insignia
|Phase 6
|Level 80-90
|6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Juvenile Jade, 60x Noctilius Jade, 24x Golden Raven Insignia
Talent Level-up Materials
|Level 2
|3x Teachings of Gold, 6x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 12500 Mora
|Level 3
|2x Guide to Gold, 3x Silver Raven Insignia, 17500 Mora
|Level 4
|4x Guide to Gold, 4x Silver Raven Insignia, 25000 Mora
|Level 5
|6x Guide to Gold, 6x Silver Raven Insignia, 30000 Mora
|Level 6
|9x Guide to Gold, 9x Silver Raven Insignia, 37500 Mora
|Level 7
|4x Philosophies of Gold, 4x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x Bloodjade Branch, 120000 Mora
|Level 8
|6x Philosophies of Gold, 6x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x Bloodjade Branch, 260000 Mora
|Level 9
|12x Philosophies of Gold, 9x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x Bloodjade Branch, 450000 Mora
|Level 10
|16x Philosophies of Gold, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x Bloodjade Branch, Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora