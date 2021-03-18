Hangout Events in Genshin Impact allow players to interact and befriend characters from the game. These events even have different branching endings! In this Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Event guide, we’ll be detailing hangout events in general and the details of Noelle’s hangout event and endings in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Event

Before getting to Noelle’s hangout event, you have to unlock Hangout Events first.

Unlocking Hangout Events

Right now, you can experience the hangout events of Noelle, Barbara, Chongyun, and Bennett, with more expected in the future. To unlock these hangout events, you have to first reach the Adventure Rank of 26 by completing the Genshin Impact story.

After that, you will need 2 story keys to go for a hangout event of a character. You will need 8 story keys to go on a hangout event with all 4 currently available characters.

You must be wondering what these story keys are and how to get them; Don’t worry, we will tell you that as well.

How to get Story Keys

These are collectibles that players can earn in the game and used for accessing the special story chapter in which you have different characters.

Getting these keys is a pretty simple job. On Adventure Rank 26, the Story Quest feature is unlocked, with which you can get story keys with that feature. You have to complete 8 daily commissions to get the keys.

Once you have completed the 8th commission, you will get a key. To claim a key, you have to go to the Story Quest Overview page. Add the key to your inventory from here and you can have a maximum of 3 story keys at a time.

After all that, let’s get back to our main topic, the Hangout Events for Noelle.

How to Start Hangout Events with Noelle

For this, you have to meet two specific criteria. Firstly you are at the Adventure rank of 26 and “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” is completed.

Secondly, you will need 2 story keys. Once you have met both conditions, you can start the hangout event. Spend the 2 keys on Noelle’s chapter and the Noelle Hangout Event will be started.

Chivalric Training

You have to start the Chivalric Training mission after unlocking Noelle’s Story Quest. In this mission, you have to unlock 6 endings that are not difficult. Noelle’s Hangout event tasks players to complete some objectives which they can complete in different ways.

For unlocking all the endings, you have to replay some parts of the quest for selecting the specific dialogue choice. Now, let’s start with the endings you have to unlock.

Below we have listed the dialogue/choices you have to make in order to achieve each different ending to the hangout even with Noelle in Genshin Impact.

A Cold Reception Ending

Meet Noelle outside Mondstadt.

“The Knights of Favonius have… maids?” “Chivalric Training?” “You seem to be… working hard…” “You know… it’s okay to not be a knight.” “A maid is a respectable position too, I’d like to become one.” “I’m constantly running errands.” Complete All of Life is Training. “Imitated?” “…Made especially for you.” “Brewing process?” “This one was made especially for you.” “Where are we going after the meal?” “She’s a maid of the Knights of Favonius.” “This one was made especially for you.” Escort him yourself. Meet Alois outside Mondstadt and then return to Noelle to get memory.

Goodbye, Miss Maid Ending

It is the same way as the first ending, and you have to replay the Guest from the afar section of the event and after that, you can select as given below.

“Imitated?” “…Noelle’s way of showing hospitality.” “Easier to obtain?” “It’s just Noelle’s way of showing hospitality.” “Noelle, do we have anything else on the itinerary?” “She’s a future knight of Favonius.” “It’s just Noelle’s way of showing hospitality.”

A Defender’s Will Is Their Strength Ending

For this, you have to make certain selections during the Honorary Knight section. After meeting Noelle outside Mondstadt, follow the steps given below.

Meet Noelle outside Mondstadt. “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?” “Chivalric Training?” “Maidly duties?” “What you lack is strength.” Go to Training Ground. Complete training test. “Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?” “Noelle, you’ve always worked as a maid in Mondstadt, right?” Fight targets (doesn’t matter if you beat them). “It is precisely because the power of a single knight is limited that the Knights of Favonius was formed. Don’t you think?” Defeat Hilichurl and talk to Henning. Get memory after speaking to Henning (choices don’t matter).

A Maid Above Ground Ending

Follow the same track as the above ending and at the Training Ground area follow these steps.

Destroy all training dummies. “Because… you still need more strength.” Mine at the designated mining spot, then defeat enemies. Speak to Knight of Favonius. Clear path, defeat enemy, mine some more. Speak to Knight of Favonius (choices don’t matter). Get memory after interaction.

A Conundrum Called Love Ending

Make certain selections during the Honorary Knight section and follow the steps given below.

Meet Noelle outside Mondstadt. “The Knights of Favonius have… maids?” “Chivalric Training?” “Maidly duties?” “What you lack is rest.” “And speaking of tea, let’s have some.” Go see Beatrice. Offer to help her. “It shouldn’t matter, it’s the thought that counts.” Make and give a grilled fish to Beatrice. Relax with Noelle, then talk to Bea. Speak to Noelle in the library to get memory.

Whisper of the Paper Rose Ending

Follow the same track as the above ending and make certain selections when you meet with Beatrice. After that, go as given. Down.

“I’ll certainly do my best.” “… So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him…” “Gifts convey our intentions, we should choose carefully.” “But let’s think about what Quinn might like…” Visit Marjorie’s store. “Actually, we’re here to help someone else choose a gift.” Select The Frostening Bottle. Give a gift to Bea. Go to Cape Oath and take a picture using photo mode. Go to Startsnatch Cliff and take a picture using photo mode. Head to Windrise and take yet another picture. Head back to Bea and give the photos to her. Go back to Windrise and stand by the tree. Complete interaction to get memory.

Rewards

The rewards you will get at the end of Noelle’s Story mission are given below