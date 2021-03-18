Forza Horizon 4 Corrupt Save Data, Errors and Fixes

Our Forza Horizon 4 Errors and Fixes guide takes a dig into all the possible errors that you can come across as a player of Forza Horizon 4, as well as their solutions.

Forza Horizon 4 Errors and Fixes

Forza Horizon is one of the blockbuster racing games of recent times.

However, similar to any other game, some errors and faults in your computer’s hardware or its specifications can interrupt the thrilling experience that the game has to offer.

That’s why in our guide below, we’ve curated all such errors along with their respected fixes.

So, let’s begin!

Error Codes

E:47-0

When you try to launch the game, it says that the profile you are trying to load is no longer available.

This error code indicates that your game is either corrupted or overwritten and that your save will need to be deleted to get everything under control.

If not deleted, you may face issues in the future with the save, or your storage may run out faster.

Fix

What you need to do to fix this error code is reset all of your data from everywhere.

Deleting Saved Data on Xbox

If you’re an Xbox user, first select My games and apps on Home. Here, head to Forza Horizon 4 and select “Manage game”.

From the menu that pops up, scroll down to saved data. Highlight all the saved data next to your Gamertag and press A on your controller.

When prompted, select “Delete Everywhere” to remove the saved data this console, the cloud, and all the other consoles that you play on with the same profile.

Deleting Saved Data on PC

Before you initiate the data removal process on your PC, make sure that your PC Offline Permissions is turned on by navigating into the settings of your profile in the Microsoft store.

Now, launch the game. As soon as the starting screen appears, disconnect the internet from your PC.

Next, go to your Windows 10 Settings>Storage>Apps & games>Forza Horizon 4>Advanced Options. From here, select the “Reset” button.

Once you’ve done that, play the game for a few minutes to create a new local save and then, connect to the internet.

Remember that if prompted to pick a save, you need to pick “LOCAL”. From then onwards, always pick “Cloud”.

FH001

This error code appears when the Target Hardware Profiler dll fails to load or initialize.

It happens because of a missing Visual C++ redistributable.

Fix

Install the missing redistributable from the Microsoft store:

https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=746572

FH101

This error code occurs when you own less than 4 CPU logical processors.

Fix

Get at least 4 CPU logical processors to get rid of this error.

FH201/FH203/FH204

This error code indicates that your Graphics card does not support the DX12 features required by Forza Horizon 4.

Fix

Get a Graphics Card that supports the DX12 features required by Forza Horizon 4.

FH202

This error code implies that your Graphics card has less than 2GB of VRAM.

Fix

Upgrade your Graphics card’s VRAM to at least 2 GB.

FH301

This error code bothers you when your graphics card’s driver is outdated.

Fix

Upgrade the driver of your graphics card to the latest version.

FH401

This error code appears when your system has insufficient memory for the game.

Fix

Make sure that you have at least 8 GB of memory free for Forza Horizon 4.

FH501

This error code indicates that your Graphics card does not support DX12.

Fix

Switch to a Graphics card that supports DX12.

FH601

This error code occurs when your game is unable to load the Microsoft Media Foundation.

Fix

Install the components available at the following link:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=48231

Unable to launch Forza Horizon 4 on Steam? Here’s the Solution!

Apart from the aforementioned error codes, if you are a Steam user, you may also have faced the issue of the game not launching at all.

If you don’t have any non-Latin characters in your username and you have reinstalled Microsoft Visual C++ programs but the issue persists, here’s a potential fix:

First off, launch the Run prompt, type in “appwiz.cpl” and hit enter. In the resulting menu, search for “Visual C++” to find all Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables. Now, uninstall all Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables one by one. Next, download all packages of VCRedist Visual Studio C++ runtimes from this link: https://www.techpowerup.com/download/visual-c-redistributable-runtime-package-all-in-one/

Extract the downloaded files. Run install_all.bat as administrator to install all Visual C++ programs at once.

Finally, after the installation process completes, restart your PC if asked. Otherwise, proceed to play and enjoy Forza Horizon 4!