In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Mythic Item Locations Guide, we will be telling you how and where to find the new Mythic Items that came with the brand-new Season of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Mythic Item Locations

Every season, Fortnite gives us new mythic items to hunt and use. Mythic weapons and items are very powerful and a lot of fun to use.

So far, we have located 2 Mythic items in Season 6. We will be listing out their locations and how you can get them below.

Mythic Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun

The Primal Shotgun is a very effective weapon with tons of damage and a decent fire rate so, getting this should be a priority for players.

To get this weapon, you need to defeat the Spire Assassin at the Spire. The Spire is located at the center of the map so getting there should not prove to be difficult. You have to go to the top of The Spire

That’s where the Spire Assassin spawns. Once you start fighting the Assassin, you have to be mindful of its stealth-based attacks and keep a safe distance from its shotgun blasts as well.

You need to keep dodging and land a few hits in-between. Once you defeat the Assassin, the gold-tinted Primal shotgun is yours for the taking.

Keep in mind that The Spire will be a hot drop for the next couple of days or maybe weeks since everyone will be trying to get the Primal Shotgun so, expect company!

Mythic Spire Jump Boots

These jumpboots are a new addition to Fortnite. These jumpboots give you a massive jump boost when you chain it with three jumps.

They boost you high enough for you to open up your glider again and fly even further.

Acquiring the Mythic Jumpboots will require some effort as first, you will be battling a rather stubborn foe and then traveling with some baggage.

First, you need to go to any Guardian spire location across the map. Below we have included the map that marks all these Guardian Spires.

Upon reaching this tower, you will have to fight a Spire Guardian. They are tough enemies and have lots of shields.

Make sure you are well equipped and have loads of shields before starting this fight because this fight may take you a while, and all that commotion is sure to attract other players in the vicinity.

Once you defeat the Guardian, it will drop a crystal that you can pick and throw. You need to carry this crystal to The Spire. Once you reach The Spire, you need to climb the tower, and about mid-way, you will see a shrine.

Drop the crystal inside the shrine, and Mythic Jumpboots will fall out after a few seconds. These Jumpboots can be very helpful when you want to jump over walls during combat and catch the enemy off guard