Xbox Series X Could Be Getting VR Support In The Future

Microsoft is believed to be updating its new Xbox Series X (and Series S) consoles to support virtual reality somewhere down the road.

According to a report by IGN Italy earlier today, an unexpected message received by a user while trying to install the new Xbox wireless headset, or which was perhaps lost in translation, suggests that Xbox Series X and Series S might be being prepped by Microsoft to receive VR support in the future.

“An update for the VR headset is available,” reads the said message after being translated from Italian and which goes on to relay additional details for users to “Update VR headset.”

Microsoft has not issued any official statement on the matter at the time of writing, but enthusiasts are taking it as a potential indication of inbound VR support for Xbox Series X and Series S. That being said, the message could also be just a victim of badly wording since in Italian the word headset can be interchangeable between VR and audio headphones.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has ruled out VR support for the new Xbox consoles at least twice in the past year. He specifically noted then that Microsoft has no plans to support any kind of virtual reality technology (or device) on Xbox Series X and Series S. He added that Microsoft will instead be focusing its efforts “on the things we are doing right now.”

On the other side of the fence though, Sony Interactive Entertainment has already announced its new PlayStation VR 2 headset for PlayStation 5. The new virtual reality headset will be an improvement over the original PS VR in terms of resolution, field-of-view tracking, comfort, visual fidelity, and ease of use to offer “the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity” as “players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.”