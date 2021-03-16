In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges Guide, we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with Week 1 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges

The 1st Week of Fortnite Season 6 is here with a new set of challenges and battle pass filled with new goodies, skins, and emotes to grind. This week’s challenges are quite interesting as you’ll be required to hunt wildlife, talk to different characters, and craft mechanical parts.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 1 of Fortnite Season 6.

Epic Challenges

Hunt Wildlife (0/5)

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Craft a hunter’s cloak (0/1)

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors (0/5)

Find golden artifacts near The Spire (0/3)

The only Epic challenge that requires explanation is the one where you have to collect golden artifacts near The Spire.

Epic challenges are now worth 24,000 XP, and the legendary quest is worth 35,000 XP.

This week’s Legendary challenge requires you to Craft Items (0/3)

To tick this challenge off your list, you need to go to The Spire, which is a new location in the center of the map.

This new location was created when Agent Jones tried to stabilize the Zero Point. This location is a mix of small buildings and a huge tower at the center.

The Golden Artifacts, which are not exactly golden, are scattered around this area.

Golden Artifact Location #1

The first artifact can be found at the bottom of the stairs that lead to the Spire. You have to break a wooden wall to pick it up.

Golden Artifact Location #2

This artifact can be found inside a two-story building near the Spire. This artifact is next to a small, glowing statue in the building.

Golden Artifact Location #3

The third artifact can be located in a small area with some fruits around it. This is on the right side of the Spire, almost mid-way from the village