Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Have Unlocked Unreleased Soap Operator

John “Soap” MacTavish has apparently made his way into Call of Duty: Warzone as a new playable operator but in an unofficial capacity.

Earlier today, probable cheaters were spotted playing in Verdansk as Soap who remains unreleased at the time of writing. There are reportedly new cheats in the market that allow players to access unreleased Warzone content such as skins as long as they are available in the game files. The sudden appearance of Soap in the game hence makes it certain that developer Raven Software will be releasing the new playable operator in the coming days or weeks.

More proof. This is my video pic.twitter.com/UTkFYP1Ka0 — Aizeiah Parkinson (@aizeiah_) March 15, 2021

Soap MacTavish served as a main character in the original Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 story arcs. He was actually leaked to be in the Warzone pipelines a couple of months back. In fact, a rumored Soap Operator Bundle is said to be releasing somewhere in the coming weeks as part of a major update which will bring forth a new map as well.

Note that the month of March marks the first anniversary of Call of Duty: Warzone and hence, publisher Activision probably has some exciting plans to celebrate the momentous occasion. A new map alongside the debut of Soap could well be part of that celebration.

As for cheaters, Warzone cheat-makers have been quite busy in the past months. Over the weekend, a new kind of cheat has come into play which allows players to end their matches earlier than normal. Even with over a dozen remaining players, the cheat somehow triggers the game to prematurely end with the victor none other than the cheat-triggering player.

Furthermore, to make the entire situation even worse, Google searches are for some reason promoting Warzone cheats which actually goes against the policies of Google AdSense.