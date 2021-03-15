Respawn Entertainment Hiring For Unannounced Star Wars Game

There is apparently a new and unannounced Star Wars game in the active pipelines of developer Respawn Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, senior producer Blair Brown announced that Respawn Entertainment is seeking an “experienced producer” to work on an unannounced Star Wars game. Additional job listings are hence expected to surface for the project as well in the coming days.

Hey #gamedev #gamedevjobs twitter, I’m looking for an experienced Producer to come work with me on Star Wars @Respawn ! We’re a small production team and rarely have openings so hit me up quick if your interested or have questions!! Job details here⬇️https://t.co/4GiQuwqsaB — Blair Brown (@BlairBroon) March 11, 2021

Respawn Entertainment was behind the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which was released in 2019 to a mountain of accolades and praise. While publisher Electronic Arts did confirm earlier in the year that multiple unannounced Star Wars games are now in development, a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order remains to be officially confirmed.

When considering the success which Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts reaped with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it becomes likely that the said unannounced Star Wars game is none other than Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or whatever the sequel gets named in the end.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (including Series S) through backwards compatibility. That and PC and Google Stadia. A follow-up will perhaps only target the new current-generation consoles to make the most out of the new hardware unless Electronic Arts is still bent on widening its reach with cross-generation releases.

Last week, a well-known insider suggested that Titanfall 3 will possibly see the light of day in 2022. The long-wished installment was only reported to be in the pipelines before being sidelined for Apex Legends, which Respawn Entertainment has denied to be factual.