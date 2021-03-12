Halo Infinite Will Skip Dual-Wield Weapons

Halo Infinite promises to encapsulate an ultimate Halo experience which fans have been yearning for but not everything will make the final cut.

While addressing community-posed questions earlier today, lead sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo confirmed that dual wielding will not be returning with Halo Infinite. While earlier games in the franchise did feature the ability to wield two weapons at the same time, the gameplay mechanic was missing in both of the recent Halo 4 and Halo 5 installments. The new and upcoming chapter will hence similarly abandon dual-wield weapons.

“[Dual-wield weapons are] not on the cards right now. Whenever you set out to make a game at the size of Halo Infinite, there are just so many things you can do… but we can’t do everything,” said DelHoyo. “We wanted to really focus down on the weapons, the gunplay, the grenades, melee, and where we wanted to put that bet this time was on bringing equipment back.”

DelHoyo further noted that “dual-wielding is not necessarily there because 343 Industries is trying to focus on all the other things” currently in the pipelines. “Focus on what we have,” he stated which confirms that the developer will not be changing its mind down the road and patch in dual-wielding for fans.

Last month, 343 Industries confirmed that Halo Infinite will feature at least one completely new weapon which has never graced the franchise before. The developer further suggested that the never-before-seen weapon will probably be revealed in the coming months and before release.

Halo Infinite was supposed to be an Xbox Series X (including Series S) launch title but had to be delayed after a gameplay reveal saw players criticizing visual and sorted gameplay elements. 343 Industries had to go back to the drawing board to chalk up improvements and enhancements on par with next-generation expectations.

Halo Infinite will now be releasing this fall for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. The new installment sees the return of Master Chief in “his greatest adventure yet to save humanity” as far as the official blurb goes.