Dying Light 2 Development Update Arrives Next Week

The long-delayed Dying Light 2 appears to be finally raising its head following a series of unfortunate events in the past couple of months.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer Techland announced that “a few words” about the ongoing Dying Light 2 development process will be shared with the public on March 17, 2021. The announcement carried no further details on what to expect but fans just have to be crossing their fingers to finally receive some much-needed confirmation of a release date or window.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

Be sure to be with us next Wednesday. Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

Last month, Techland was reported to be a highly toxic and poorly managed workplace which has been a major reason why Dying Light 2 remains unfinished to date. Techland responded to the allegations by stating it was unaware of any such issues and will be conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Before that Techland was bleeding talent when the sequel lost its main narrative director Pawel Selinger. While the developer (and publisher) did promise at the time to follow up with some sort of “exciting news,” no such thing ever happened. The development update inbound next week could perhaps be just that or else Techland is merely doing damage control following the recent controversial report of Techland hiding an “autocratic management, poor planning, and a toxic work culture that trickles down from the top.”

Dying Light 2 has remained in stasis for more than a couple of years in running. The sequel has often been assumed to have been cancelled, which has seen Techland quickly surfacing with repeated assurances. It remains to be seen if 2021 is the year when the game will finally see the light of day.