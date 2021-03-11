Capcom Warns About Resident Evil 8 Scam, Don’t Open Suspicious Emails

Once again, a hotly anticipated release has hackers and criminals attempting to steal personal information. Capcom has just dropped a warning about a Resident Evil 8 scam that promises early access to the game in an email. The company recommends that anyone that receives the emails delete them immediately without downloading any files.

This is the second high-profile release this month that has been the victim of a phony scam campaign through emails. Diablo 2: Resurrected, an upcoming remastering of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 2, also got emails from someone who wasn’t Blizzard advertising early access.

While the email address looks legitimate, being no-reply.capcom.com, looking beyond that at the actual source email address will likely reveal that it’s not Capcom at all. Capcom has also never done early access for a game, so that’s another reason why it’s fake.

Capcom themselves believes that the person behind the Resident Evil 8 scam is conducting a phishing scam, which if you fall for it could end up getting ahold of your personal information. This makes it all the more important that you don’t interact with the email at all.

Resident Evil 8 is slated to come out in May for both last-gen and current-gen consoles, putting players in an eerily familiar scene of a creepy village ruled from a castle by a mysterious faction. Now, Ethan Winters has to once again survive a nightmare unlike anything Resident Evil has done before.

Whereas most Resident Evil games have previously had various shapes of zombies and mutants, Resident Evil 8 appears to take on a new tack by bringing in vampires and what appear to be werewolves into the mix. Since the demo came out and showed us the insides of the castle, who knows what all we’ll be facing when the game releases?

Either way, ignore any emails that might be from the Resident Evil 8 scam campaign. Resident Evil 8 will be coming out on May 7 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.