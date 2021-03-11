Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Sequel Rumored For 2022

It appears that a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel has been given the green light by publisher Activision and which should be unsurprising.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson suggested that Modern Warfare 2 “should” be releasing somewhere in 2022. Some crucial clarification though needs to be provided for context.

The said Modern Warfare sequel (dubbed Modern Warfare 2 for the time being) will be a follow-up to the 2019 Modern Warfare game which rebooted the sub-series and introduced the highly popular Warzone experience. The new Modern Warfare 2 should hence not be confused with the rumored remaster of the original Modern Warfare 2 which was released back in 2009.

4 games that I think we should see in 2022! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fvDUTNVcgD — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 10, 2021

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its Warzone companion have both seen stellar success in the past couple of years. It was hence only natural for Activision to task developer Infinity Ward to start working on a Modern Warfare sequel.

The 2019 reboot did feature familiar characters like Captain John Price and Nikolai. Its upcoming sequel will presumably feature more familiar faces like John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley, the latter having already appeared in Warzone as a playable operator and the former rumored to arrive in the future.

More interestingly though, if the source is indeed correct and which have already a proven track record, Modern Warfare 2 will be accompanied by Starfield and Titanfall 3 in 2022. Starfield was only recently said to be aiming for a late 2021 release but which could be pushed into 2022 due to pandemic-related challenges. Titanfall 3 on the other hand was only reported to be in the pipelines before being sidelines for Apex Legends.