Stronghold: Warlords introduces a plethora of new features, some of which have added a tremendous depth to the game’s mechanics. In this Stronghold: Warlords Warlords System guide, we’ll be showing you what exactly this entire game is about and how such a simple system will impact the entirety of your playthrough.

Stronghold: Warlords Warlords System

The Warlord System, according to the lead designer, ‘adds a level of grand strategy to the game itself. While you’re not spending your entire time playing the game through the Warlords System, your decisions within will greatly affect your future endeavors throughout the world of Stronghold: Warlords.

The new Warlord System mechanic expands on the idea of the estates system from the previous games. You have direct control over the warlords, and depending on which one you choose, will decide your success/failure with the mission.

You will see your world map separated into different estates, each of which is owned by a particular Warlord. These specific Warlords will have their own strengths and weaknesses.

The Warlords

You’ll find different archetypes, each performing a specific role to assist you in building a stable empire. We’ve stated a few of them below. At launch, you’ll find eight different Warlords throughout the map.

The Tiger

He is a military warlord and specializes in helping you take control of other people’s castles. You can use your diplomacy points to use him and send out huge armies to help your cause.

The Pig

Creating a happy environment for the people requires you to have an ample amount of food. Doing so, will allow you to naturally increase your people’s happiness and thus the taxes, which can be used to provide opportunities to the military.

Food is the foundation of the game, and you can use diplomacy points to grab the food you need from The Pig.

The Crane (Special Ops Warlord)

The rate at which you get the diplomacy points may be slow. However, The Crane allows you to invest a certain amount so you can get a greater number of diplomacy points back overtime.

This Warlord isn’t particularly good in providing you goods, nor attack and neither defense. But its presence is definitely a plus one when it comes to giving you just the boost you need with diplomacy points for more decisions at a time.

Edicts

These are abilities that you can spend points on. As you upgrade the Warlords, you will gain access to a greater variety of abilities. They’ll get stronger in different ways as well.

Utilizing Different Warlords

Campaign

Understanding when to use specific Warlords is extremely important. In the campaign, you need to be careful with how you approach the entire situation. You have to make sure that you have just the right type of Warlords bringing you the resources and helping you out on the defense and offense.

You will have to upgrade, assess and build your own opportunities to better understand your approach before you really dive into anything. Pre-mature executions of your plans will really muck up your gameplay.

Skirmish

If you feel that you need some time to build up your economy, you could use a Turtle Warlord to direct all incoming offense towards him.

Alternatively, if you want to be the one who does the fighting, you can use the Mice, the Oxen or the Pig warlords to handle the tedious tasks for you. You can really just do what you feel in a more fluid manner.