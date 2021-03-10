In Stronghold: Warlords, a new game mechanic has been introduced called Diplomacy. This Stronghold: Warlords Diplomacy guide will go over these features in detail and explain how to best utilize them for your army.

Stronghold: Warlords Diplomacy

There are many warlords spread throughout the game that can be pursued to pledge loyalty to the one who gives them the best offer. These warlords offer different services which will help you greatly during wars and battles. In this guide, we have explained everything there is to know about Diplomacy in Warlords.

What are Diplomacy Points and How to get them?

In Stronghold Diplomacy, you will need to have Diplomacy points as the whole Diplomacy point revolves around it. While playing the game, you gain 6 Diplomacy Points in a minute. But this can be increased by building Consulate and Emissary buildings.

Consulate requires 200 gold to build and Emissaries cost 500 gold to build. If you build these structures and connect them with roads, you will gain 33% more diplomacy points.

How to get Warlords to Pledge Alliance with you

In Stronghold: Warlords, you have to options to make Warlords loyal to you. You can either buy their loyalty, or force them to be loyal to you.

Each Warlord in the game cannot be bought out, so you will have to pursue them to try to make them loyal to you, but if you fail to pursue them, then the only method to make them loyal to you is by force.

If using force, then you will have to kill all the guard’s and deplete the warlord’s wealth to capture their stronghold and get all the benefits.

If you are using Diplomacy points to buy them, open the warlord map which will take you to a map showing each warlord-control region. From there, select the warlord region you want to capture.

From there, you will be able to purchase Obedience using Diplomacy Points. 10 Obedience costs 20 DP and 20 Obedience costs 50 DP. If a Warlord can be bought, then it will require a certain amount of obedience points.

Once you get them, you can demand obedience from them and they will help your Stronghold until someone else comes with a better offer.

Benefits of Warlords

In Stronghold, each Warlord have different base perks, edicts and upgrade they offer. Below we have listed down all the Warlords in Stronghold and what they offer.

Crane Warlord

Crane Warlord offers the housing quality perk. This increases the overall happiness of the population. It offers the following upgrades as well.

Upgrade# 1- Boost Diplomacy. It costs 30 DP and 30 shipments of 6 Diplomacy Points. Wait of 10 seconds per turn.

Upgrade# 2- Purchase 12 shipments of 5x Gold. Wait of 10 seconds per turn.

Upgrade# 3- Upgrade your Castle

Upgrade# 4- Shipment of Gold and DP increase to 7 and 9 respectively.

Upgrade# 5- Get 10 gold per shipment. Also launch attack that costs 50 DP which sends 5 Auxiliary Archers to a selected area.

Pig Warlord

Pig Warlord gives a boost in DP gained. Its loyalty can be obtained through 120 Obedience. It offers the following upgrades.

Upgrade# 1- Can request Shipment of rice, wood, or meat. Each shipment costs 20 DP and will have 12 shipments of 6. Wait of 10 seconds per shipment.

Upgrade# 2- Upgrade your Castle

Upgrade# 3- Rice per shipment increases to 9.

Upgrade# 4- Vegetables per shipment increases to 9.

Upgrade# 5- Shipment of Rice and Meat increase to 12 and 9 respectively.

Upgrade# 6- Shipment of Vegetable and Meat increase to 12 each.

Ox Warlord

Ox Warlord’s base perk increases productivity of the workers. Its loyalty can be obtained through 100 Obedience. It provides the following upgrades as well.

Upgrade# 1- Request Shipment of wood or stone for 20 DP each.

Upgrade# 2- Request Shipment of iron for 20 DP.

Upgrade# 3- Upgrade your castle

Upgrade# 4-5- Each resource you receive from Request Shipment Edicts is increased.

Upgrade# 6- Castle upgrades get boosted.

Dragon

Dragon Warlord provides fear factor bonus that increases population productivity or happiness. Its loyalty can be obtained through 250 Obedience.

Upgrade# 1- Deploy relief force which sends 2 fire lancers. Costs 100 DP. Also upgrade your castle.

Upgrade# 2- Deploy relief force which sends 1 fire arrow cart. Costs 100 DP

Upgrade# 3- Launch an attack with 16 Auxiliary Archers, 16 Axemen and 2 rocket launchers. Costs 200 DP.

Upgrade# 4: Launch an attack with 20 Auxiliary Archers and Axemen and 3 Rocket Launchers.

Turtle

The turtle warlord improves your defensive stats. Its loyalty can be obtained through 120 Obedience. It provides the following upgrades.

Upgrade# 1- Upgrade Castle, adding archers to the walls. Each costs 40 DP.

Upgrade# 2-6- Upgrade the men guarding the castle.

Horse

The horse warlord provides respawn rate increase for Stable. Its loyalty can be obtained through 120 Obedience. It provides the following upgrades.

Upgrade# 1- When you request relief, get 4 Auxiliary cavalry as backup. Cost 80 DP.

Upgrade# 2- Launch an attack on enemies that sends 4 horse archers at them. Costs 150 DP.

Upgrade# 3- Upgrade your castle,

Upgrade# 4- Launch an attack on enemies that sends 3 Imperial Cavalry at them. Costs 300 DP.

Upgrade# 5- Imperial cavalry increase to 5 in second attack.

Tiger

Tiger Warlord increases melee damage done to enemies. Its loyalty can be obtained through 200 Obedience. It provides the following upgrades.

Upgrade# 1- Upgrade Castle and launch attack which sends 5 Imperial soldiers at enemies. Costs 80 DP.

Upgrade# 2- Perks get boosted. Also upgrade your castle further.

Upgrade# 3- Attack sends 8 Soldiers now.

Upgrade# 4- Launch and attack at enemies that sends 5 Imperial Warriors and Crossbowmen and 10 Auxiliary Archers and Axemen. Costs 200 DP. Also Build a Siege camp that costs 10 DP.

Upgrade# 5- Perks get boosted.

Upgrade# 6- The second attack gets 8 Imperial Warriors and Crossbowmen and 16 Auxiliary Archers and Axemen now.