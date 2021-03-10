Experience the aura and beauty of the past and conquer your enemies to thrive in the walled city of East Asia. This Stronghold: Warlords Beginners Guide will teach you everything you need to know about getting started in Stronghold: Warlords.

After seven years, the Stronghold series returns with Stronghold: Warlords. Warlords take you to East Asia with a refreshing flavor and give you the experience of battlefields where you fight off hoards of Mongols, Shōgun generals, and warlords to conquer.

Stronghold: Warlords Beginners Guide

There are various ways to play Stronghold: Warlords depending on how you prefer and like it. It can be a battle against human players or AI, or it can be story-driven if you want it to be. It also provides you with a multiplayer component and three single-player modes.

If you’re not familiar with the Stronghold series, starting with this tutorial is the best way to begin. It’ll help you learn the basics and walk you through the game, teaching you how to build a solid base and keep your people happy with you.

Basics

In Stronghold: Warlords, you’re given six missions that enable you to defend the existing kingdom and capture new territory.

You’re offered five campaigns with prominent four figures of East Asia, including Genghis Khan. You’re also given an economic campaign focusing mainly on stability in areas where it’s needed through peaceful ways.

Battle Options

The Custom Skirmish options allow you to face your battles against the AI-controlled leaders, which can vary in various sizes. You’ll have nine maps to choose the battles with different levels of fairness.

Some can be balanced while others can be completely opposite, challenging your compatibility against the opponents. You’re able to choose the level of resources available, the opponent’s difficulty level, and where each leader will start from.

Free Build Option

If you’re looking to relax and enjoy East Asia’s history without the trouble of maintaining the army, you’re offered the free build choice. With no fighting and competition to care about, you just show your creativity along with your people.

Ultimate fast start in Stronghold: Warlords

Here are a few fundamental understandings that will give you a fast start to Warlords and help you build a solid base.

Smart Placement of Stockpile

After you place your stockpile building, it is crucial that you replace it near an area near your other significant resources, such as a bamboo forest for the collection of wood.

By doing so, the workers won’t have to travel very far and will deposit the resources efficiently. The placement of stockpiles is vital as it will be your storage for every resource gathered.

Too much wood is never enough

You can’t get a quick start without having enough wood. Collect as much wood as possible, and assign workers always to collect it as it’s your main ingredient in building several wood camps.

Stack on Stones

A smart move that is recommended is to Stack up on stones. Having stones will help you build a wall around Stronghold, where the Warlord lives. By doing so, you protect yourself against opponents who can be very aggressive.

Quality of Housing

With having enough wood, you’ll be able to make quality houses. You should never compromise on the quality unless it’s a desperate situation.

There are six levels of quality, and going below normal is never recommended. Collecting enough wood is recommended to avoid building weak domiciles under the population boom.

Build the Armory

Giving priority to your Armory and giving them The Fletcher’s Workshop and the Axe Workshop will allow the townsfolk to make weapons and armors that will help make troops and strengthen them.

Without Armory, the Barracks’ basic troops won’t be enough as they are not as strong as the Archers and Axemen.

Make your people happy

If you want to run your kingdom peacefully and successfully, there are several ways to do so.

Feed Them

Make the people happy by feeding them well. To do so, you have numerous options listing from different farms to build up food. You can store a lot of rice and meat in your stockpile to give them different levels of boost.

By building farms, you’re able to raise the amount of food, and it helps you raise taxes.

Positive or Negative Fear

Either have a positive fear factor and make them happy or scare them by adopting a negative fear factor. Positive fear factor will boost the troop’s ability and provide them with happiness; however, negative will scare them.

Regardless of your people’s nature, you go with the suitable decision according to the situation.

By following these tips, you’re now off to a quick and efficient start to Stronghold: Warlords.