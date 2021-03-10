Rust EU Servers Suffer Permanent Data Loss Following Data Center Fire

Rust has started to slowly recover from a devastating fire which destroyed a number of its servers earlier today but at the cost of data.

Taking to Twitter just now, developer Facepunch Studios confirmed that at least 25 European servers of Rust went offline a few hours ago due to a massive blaze at the OVH data center in Strasbourg, France.

While Facepunch Studios is working tediously to quickly bring as many European servers back as possible, “a large amount of data loss” has occurred which means that the developer will be unable to restore player-data stored on the now destroyed servers.

Update:

25 of our EU servers remain offline due to a fire at OVH Datacenter in the early hours of this morning. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed SBG-2 building. We're expecting a large amount of data loss across the affected servers. We'll share more news when we can. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

Update:

We've confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data centre fire. We're now exploring replacing the affected servers. Data will be unable to be restored. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

In the past hour, at least 15 of the 25 servers have come back online but with “all game progress reset.” The remaining servers are hence expected to be replaced as well in the next few hours. While the European player-base will naturally be disappointed in losing their hard-grinded progress, they should not ignore the fact that the devastating fire could easily have resulted in loss of lives.

Facepunch Studios remains to confirm just how many players were effected in the data-loss accident. The developer wipes player-progress in Rust every month. Hence, by that count, all players playing on those 25 servers will have their month-long progress wiped clean.

Rust has been around for a long time but only recently surged in popularity on Steam.