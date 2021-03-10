Bravely Default 2 Chapter 3 Chest Locations Guide

Bravely Default 2 has various collectibles scattered around for the player to find throughout its thrilling adventure. In this Bravely Default 2 Chapter 3 Chest locations, we’ll be showing you the exact location for all quests found during chapter 3 of the game.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 3 Chest Locations

You’ll find a number of chests in the third Chapter of Bravely Default II. Each chest contains unique rewards for the player to claim and assist them in their journey forward.

Below we have divided all the Bravely Default 2 Chapter 3 Chest Locations by their region

Close to Rimedhal

Endero

Crystalcap Mountain

Serpent’s Grotto

Jaws of Judgement

Rimedhal

Hall of High Holies

Frosty Forest

Chest #1 (Nasty Surprise)

The first chest in the third chapter can be found in the South-Western corner of the map near Rimedhal. It’s the piece of land right in between the three house icons. Opening the chest will force a nasty surprise on you!

Contents: Alastor

Chest #2

The second chest can be found North-East directly from the previous chest, a little further North from the house icon behind the rocks, next to the river.

Contents: 5480 pg

Chest #3

Head to the Eastern end of the map to find the third chest at the very end of the icy path. Keep in mind to stay in the center while heading East. The specific location you’re looking for are the 5 broken pieces of floor on the map, with the South-Eastern one housing the chest.

Contents: Power Bracers

Chest #4 (Nasty Surprise)

To the very North-Western corner of the map, you can find a chest with a nasty surprise.

Contents: 3x Medium JP Orb

Chest #5

Go to the South-Western corner of the map to find yet another chest beside the small cliff.

Contents: Sands of Time

Chest #6

Head further up North from the previous chest to find another hidden in the trees.

Contents: Great Bow

Chest #7

Make your way to the Eastern corner of the map yet again from the center, to find another chest on the top-right piece of ice.

Contents: Safety Ring

Chest #8

Right next to the bridge East from the center of the map you can find a chest right next to a few rock formations.

Contents: 2x Healing Bloom

Chest #9

Right in the center of the map, and East from the two house icons, you can find the chest on an elevated position next to the moderately large rock.

Contents: Arctic Wind

Endero

Chest #10

To the right of the town center is a chest obscured from vision, right next to the house.

Contents: 2x Ether

Crystalcap Mountain Chests

Chest #11

Make your way up the stairs in Endero to find yourself in the Crystalcap Mountain. Go right until you head a dead-end and continue left, and take a left turn again to find a lonely chest.

Contents: Adamant Bangle

Chest #12

Go right from the previous chest, and continue forward until you see a path leading above. Go up to the trees to find a chest.

Contents: 5x Ether

Chest #13

Continue further right until you see another chest.

Contents: Valkyrie’s Coat

Chest #14

Trace your way back and go to the lower level this time, continuing on the path to the left to find a chest at the very end.

Contents: Vaccine

Chest #15 (Nasty Surprise)

Now take the path leading above, and grab another chest.

Contents: Chronos Glaive

Serpent’s Grotto Chests

Chest #16

As you enter Serpent Grotto, immediately head right to find the first chest.

Contents: 4x Soul Food

Chest #17

Continue North from the entrance and take the left path down to find another chest.

Contents: 2x X-Potion

Chest #18

Continue through the path to the right and take the stairs to the left to go up and follow the path to the right to find a chest at the end.

Contents: 3x Meteorite

Chest #19 and #20 (Nasty Surprise)

Head left from the previous chest and descend from the stairs and immediately go down through the opening to find two chests side-by-side. The one below has a nasty surprise.

Contents: Tent and Gaia Road

Chest #21

Head right from the stairs you just got down from and keep following the path heading up to find a chest on the path to the right from the fork.

Contents: 4x Ether

Chest #22

Take the path left from the fork now and head up. Go left and take the slope up. Keep following the linear path now until you reach a chest at the end.

Contents: Icefire Shield

Chest #23

Continue through the path directly to your left to find another chest.

Contents: 5x Mini Ether

Chest #24 (Nasty Surprise)

Continue right to find a small bed alongside a chest.

Contents: Lamia’s Tiara

Jaws of Judgement Chest Locations

Chest #25

Move into the Jaws of Judgement area from Serpent’s Grotto and follow the one path you see to find a chest at the very end.

Contents: 4x Dart

Chest #26

Follow the path back to the cave opening and follow through to the next path until you see another chest.

Contents: 8780 pg

Chest #27 (Nasty Surprise)

Enter to the next area into Jaws of Judgement, and follow the path through to the next cave above, and go through the opening to find another chest in this area.

Contents: Ninja Garb

Chest #28

Go back and take the path leading down this time to find another chest at the end of the path.

Contents: Medium JP Orb

Chest #29

Move through to the next area from the exit near the previous chest. Continue to follow the linear path to find a chest to your right once you reach the fork.

Contents: Defender

Chest #30, #31 and #32 (Nasty Surprise)

Go to the alternative path from the fork and continue through the cave opening, and follow the path further until you see another opening and go through that as well. Keep following the path ahead of you until you finally reach three chests past the slippery ice at the very end.

Contents: Carving Knife, 2x Dark Deluge and Mage Shell

Chest #33

Jump down to the left and take the slope back up to go through the opening you just came through. Now take the path leading downward to enter the next area. Follow the path to the right, then the slope down left until you reach a fork. Go straight down from here to find another chest at the end.

Contents: Full-Face Helm

Chest #34

Take the alternative path from the previous fork to find another chest.

Contents: Dark Talisman

Rimedhal

Chest #35

Right before the entrance into Rimedhal, go to the building to the right and go upstairs to find a chest.

Contents: Mage Shell

Chest #36

Keep going up the stairs until you find your path through to the right, and follow through to the path taking you downstairs. Enter the damaged tower to find a chest at the very bottom.

Contents: Snug Scarf

Chest #37

Proceed to go through to the top of the tower to find another chest.

Contents: Light Talisman

Hall of High Holies

Chest #38

Go back down the tower and now take the stairs up to the right, into the church. There’s a chest to the left of the altar.

Contents: Jade Crosier

Chest #39

Move through the door to the right of the altar and take the left path from the circle to the very end. Break the wall (Hidden chest).

Contents: 7400 pg

Chest #40

Go back from the circle and move through the path taking you downwards. To your immediate right will be a hidden path with a chest.

Contents: 3x Witch’s Whisper

Chest #41

Come out of the hidden room and follow through the path to the left until you get to the stairs. Move through the path above and break the wall to find another hidden room with a chest.

Contents: Acorn Hat

Chest #42 (Nasty Surprise)

Follow the path downward in the same area now and turn right at the end. Right above you are another breakable wall that leads to a hidden room.

Contents: Cuirass

Chest #43

Continue through the path to the right to find another chest past the hidden hallway.

Contents: 2x Tengu Yawn

Chest #44

Another chest is found just above the previous one, at the end of the hall.

Contents: Large JP Orb

Chest #45

Go back downstairs by following the path back and go to the other part of the circle (Above) this time. At the very end of this path, you’ll find a chest.

Contents: 2x Remedy

Chest #46

Follow the path above from the circle in the center now and go up the stairs. Keep following through the hallway and turn left, down the stairs. Go through the path to the left, and there’s a hidden path to your left at the end of the hallway.

Contents: Artisan Gloves

Chest #47

Now go back, and move past the stairs you just came down from. Go up the next stairs at the very end to the right on this floor. Go down the hallway and down from another set of stairs. Straight ahead is a hidden wall. Break it and go up the stairs to find a chest.

Contents: 13400 pg

Chest #48

Now head through the path to your left (North-West) and go up the stairs. You’ll be back t the central location. Go up the stairs in the center of the circle. Follow through to the path to the left and go up the stairs. At the very end of the path here, you’ll find another chest.

Contents: Heart Ring

Chest #49

Now go back downstairs, and head upstairs from the path right above (North) you in the center.

Contents: 3x Dreadstool

Chest #50

Head upstairs from the North-East path now to find another chest.

Contents: 5x Hush Pollen

Chest #51

Through the South-Western path.

Contents: 8x Mini Ether

Chest #52

Through the Southern path. Go up the stairs and move past the hidden hallway to the right.

Contents: Sands of Time

Chest #53 (Nasty Surprise)

Go up the hallway from the previous chest and continue till you reach a chest at the very end.

Contents: Summoner’s Axe

Frosty Forest

Chest #54

As you enter the Frosty Forest, take the path to your right to find a chest.

Contents: 4x Fresh Fish

Chest #55

Take the path to the left now, to find another chest at the end of this path.

Contents: 3x Healing Bloom

Chest #56 (Nasty Surprise)

Continue through the path to the left from the previous chest, and move left from the first fork, down from the second, and left from the third. There’s a chest at the end.

Contents: Golden Egg

Chest #57

Head right and above now, follow the river, cross the log and you’ll find a chest right next to the trees.

Contents: Hyper Bracers

Chest #58

Continue forward and cross the next log. Go down the path and to the right to find another chest at the very end to the East.

Contents: Kalasiris

Chest #59 (Nasty Surprise)

Go left now from the chest and follow the path downward. Cross the log, and cut down the second log at the end to create a make-shift bridge. Pick up the bridge in this small area.

Contents: Poison Dagger

Chest #50

Go down from the previous chest to find another one.

Contents: Ascetic’s Cap.