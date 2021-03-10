One of the bosses you are going to fight in Bravely Default 2 is Amphora. In this Bravely Default 2 Amphora Boss guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the Amphora Boss fight so that you can win it easily.

Bravely Default 2 Amphora Boss

Amphora in Bravely Default II is a genie that lives inside the vase, which you will find in the Abandoned Mansion and will be difficult to beat.

Amphora’s Attacks

Let’s start with some of the attacks from the Amphora. He will usually target 1 of your party members at a time with his attacks.

The good news is that we can use the time while he is attacking the other party members for healing. However, the bad news is that his attacks do 400-500 damage from a single normal hit and 800-900 damage from a large attack called Big Blow.

Since these attacks can cause huge damage so you will definitely need a healer to quickly heal your party members while facing this Boss.

Magical attacks like Splash deal 400 Water damage, and this damage can be doubled for a member with low MDEF. He can also use attacks like Thundara, which will cause damage of 300-400 to the entire team and damage of 600+ for a single character.

You are advised to bring the gear, which will reduce thunder elemental damage since it is his strongest attack and causes a huge amount of damage. He can also go back into the vase, so don’t attack him while he is in the vase because it will not cause any damage to him.

This will instead give him BP, which can be very dangerous for you and your party. Don’t attack him and he will come out by himself after a while.

His biggest attack is Supercharge which will double his MATK. During this attack, his face will glow blue and a Splash or Thundara can follow this attack.

This attack is very dangerous as it can cause damage of 1000+ to all party members or damage of 3000 to a single character. He usually uses that attack while approaching the end of the fight, so try to avoid it and deal as much damage as you can before that attack.

Attack Strategy

The attack strategy you can use against Amphora needs to involve keeping in mind his weakness, which is axes. You can bring 2 vanguards and attack him with attacks like Skull Bash and Defang, which will significantly debuff his MATK and ATK.

You can also add a Bard to your team so you can take the buffs up. For using Vishoo again and again, the beastmaster is also a great pick. These beasts can cause 1200 damage and with more Vishoo, you can cause more damage.

For dealing with the Supercharge move, you should use the Skull Bash attack of Vanguard to debuff Amphora as much as possible. With each of these attacks is used by all of the party members, he will lose 28% MATK.

You are advised to be fully healed while in the battle. If you avoid his attacks and attack him with attacks that can cause more damage, you will definitely beat him.

Reward

The reward for beating him is 2340 EXP, 1580 pg, and 190 JP.