Pokemon Go’s “Searching for Legends” event as part of its Season of Legends event is on the horizon! In this Pokemon Go Searching for Legends Event guide, we’ll tell you everything that you should know before the events starts, including the time of the event and what wild Pokemon you can expect.

Pokemon Go Searching for Legends Event

The Searching for Legends event is a part of the bigger “Season of Legends” season that is going to last for months. The Searching for Legends event will start on March 9 at 10 am and will continue till March 14 at 10 am.

This means that you have almost 5 days to for the event and to capture all the new Pokemon that will be made available during this time.

Nosepass

The one featured Pokemon of this event is Nosepass and potentially a shiny Nosepass; A very rare and nice addition to your pokemon collection.

Nosepass is a rock-type pokemon with 1123 max CP, 82 Attack, 214 Defense, and 102 Stamina. It is weak against Grass, Steel, Water, Fighting, and Ground.

You can even evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass! In order to do that, the first thing you need to make sure of is that you have 50 Nosepass candy. Then get to the pokestop and there, use the Magnetic Lure Module on the shop and your Nosepass will evolve into a Probopass before you get away from the shop.

You can also encounter many exclusive Pokemon, including Nosepass, by completing the brand new field research tasks and Timed research that are added along with the new event.

Wild Pokemon

Here is the list of all the Pokemon that will be spawned in the wild during the event:

Diglett: It is a ground-type pokemon with a CP of 764, Attack 109, Defense 78, and Stamina 67. It is weak against Grass, Water, and Ice.

Aron: This one is a steel and rock type pokemon that has a Cp of 1478, Attack 121, Defense 141, and stamina 67. It is weak against Ground, Water, and Fighting.

Magnemite: It is an electric and steel type pokemon with a CP of 1540, Attack 165, Defense 121, and Stamina 93. It is weak against Ground, Fighting, and Fire.

Drilbur: It is a ground-type pokemon with a CP of 1555, Attack 154, Defense 85, and Stamina 155. It is weak against Grass, Water, and Ice.

Baltoy: It is a ground and Psychic-type Pokemon with a CP of 889, Attack 77, Defense 124, and Stamina 120. It is weak against Grass, Water, Ice, Dark, bug, and ghost.

Geodude: It is a ground and rock type pokemon with a CP of 1462, Attack 132, Defense 132, and Stamina 120. It is weak against Grass, Water, Ice, Fighting, Ground, and Steel.

Roggenrola: It is a rock-type pokemon with a CP of 1362, Attack 121, Defense 110, and Stamina 146. It is weak against Grass, Water, Ground, Fighting, and Steel.

Incense Pokemon

Some of the Pokemon during the event will also be attracted to you with incense, those are:

Beldum: It is a steel and psychic type pokemon with CP of 1104, Attack 96, Defense 132, and Stamina 120. It is weak against Ghost, Dark, Fire, and Ground.

Lairon: It is a steel and rock type pokemon with a CP of 2324, Attack 158, Defense 198, and Stamina 155. It is weak against Ground, Water, and Fighting.

Eggs Pokemon

Some of these Pokemon will come from hatching 5 km eggs:

Raid Pokemon

Some of the new Pokemon will appear in one-star raids:

Klink: It is a steel-type pokemon with a CP of 1081, Attack 98, Defense 121, and Stamina 120. It is weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground.

Ferroseed: It is a grass and steel type Pokemon with a CP of 1064, Attack 82, Defense 155, and Stamina 127. It is weak against Fire and Fighting.

Some other Pokemon will appear in three-star raids:

Metang: It is a steel and psychic type pokemon with CP of 1946, Attack 138, Defense 176, and Stamina 155. It is weak against Fire, Ground, Dark, and Ghost.

Magneton: It is an electric and steel type pokemon with a CP of 2810, Attack 223, Defense 169, and Stamina 137. It is weak against Ground, Fighting, and Fire.

Graveler: It is a rock and electric type pokemon with CP of 2145, Attack 164, Defense 164, and Stamina 146. It is weak against Grass, Fighting, Water, and Ground.

Skarmory: It is a steel and flying type pokemon with a CP of 2383, Attack 148, Defense 226, and Stamina 163. It is weak against Fire and Electric.

Now, if you have noticed, we can clearly see that there are lots of steel and rock-type Pokemon in the event. This is the complete list of all the Pokemon that you can get in the Pokemon Searching for Legends event in the Season of Legends.