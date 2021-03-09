The Last Of Us 2 Tech Discussed By Naughty Dog Devs At SIGGRAPH 2020

SIGGRAPH, the Special Interest Group on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques, has just had its 2020 conference, and Naughty Dog studios, the creators of games like the Uncharted series and The Last Of Us, was there to talk about The Last Of Us 2 tech and how they used it in the game.

The Last Of Us 2 was a game that, much like the original game, relied in large part on its environments, and the various areas that Ellie went through on her journey of revenge. All of these different environments required a lot of tech, especially with the environmental effects.

To start off with, the entire game would be lit with ambient lighting, which is a very ambitious difficult way to go about it. This is especially true since the game includes a wide variety of windows and other reflective surfaces that the light would have to bounce off of.

The Last Of Us 2 tech video that showed off technical art showed off the many different layers of lighting and effects that needed to all be merged and work together perfectly in order to get the game to look as good as it did on the Playstation 4.

This includes making sure that water has actual flow to it, rather than just standing still. But that’s not all, as various shaders and other light aspects were also part of the game. This included giving the Cordyceps-infected enemies glowing eyes to up the intimidation factor, and the team was tweaking the way light reflecting off of eyes worked until the very end of development.

Various other aspects of the game covered in the video about the Last Of Us 2 tech included glass, teeth, and even more subtle details. If you’d like to see a presentation about some of the work that went into the making of The Last Of Us 2, you can follow this link to watch the video for yourself.