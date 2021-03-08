FromSoftware Rumored To Be Working On An Xbox Series X Exclusive

Microsoft was bound to start locking down Xbox Series X exclusives sooner or later. The time of that apparently is right now.

According to a report by Windows Central editor Miles Dompier from the weekend, developer FromSoftware has been working on a science-fiction role-playing game which Microsoft will be publishing exclusively on Xbox Series X.

The game in question remains unannounced and in pre-production, meaning that a reveal will not be taking place anytime soon let alone a release which may as well be years away. While nothing is currently known about what FromSoftware is working on in secret, the project is said to have the potential to be one of the biggest Xbox Series X exclusives secured by Microsoft yet.

FromSoftware, of course, needs no introduction. The developer of the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, as well as the elusive Elden Ring, has a history of producing high tier role-playing experiences. That though has been a bit one-sided with Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice being PlayStation-exclusive. If the rumor mill is indeed churning right, Microsoft has stepped in to secure one of its own FromSoftware experiences and which may as well birth a franchise for the Xbox community in the future.

Elsewhere, FromSoftware has reportedly been having production challenges since COVID-19 began. That has resulted in Elden Ring being delayed multiple times and as such, the new dark fantasy of director Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George R. R. Martin will unlikely release in 2021 unless stated otherwise.

For those unaware, a new Elden Ring trailer was leaked recently within exclusive circles. Fans have taken that leak as a sort of confirmation that publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment intends to finally reveal the long-missing game to the public in the coming months.

That will probably take place at Bandai Namco Next, a new online event similar to Nintendo Directs and Sony State of Plays which the publisher was spotted to have recently trademarked.