The Intruder Alert Challenge is a tough nut to crack from the Week 4 challenges in Destiny 2. In this Destiny 2 Intruder Alert Challenge guide, we will help you complete Intruder Alert Challenge. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Destiny 2 Intruder Alert Challenge

Intruder Alert Challenge is one of the Week 4 season challenges. In this challenge, you have to ensure that Ghost is not interrupted during the Battlegrounds event.

For that purpose, you have to defend your Ghost from a position for a few minutes until the scan of the Vex Pillar completes.

How to Complete Challenge

The best way to complete this challenge is to deploy your ghost into Vex Pillars in Battleground Cleansing of Cosmodrome and Battleground Oracle of Nessus and protect it till the scan is complete.

To protect the Ghost against the Disruptor Psions and avoid disrupting the scan, save heavy ammo and wait for them to come. Eliminate them with the help of Power Weapons and Swords like The Falling Guillotine and The Lament.

Stasis subclasses can also be of great help to you against Disruptor Psions as it gives the ability to slow and freeze them and then take them out easily.

Starting the Nessus Map event will have a lower Power requirement than the Vanguard playlist, and dealing with enemies and the Disruptor will be much smoother and easier. If you start from Nessus Map, you will be able to complete this challenge more quickly.

If you are looking to get your hands on some new legendary gear, you can try to complete this challenge through the Vanguard Playlist. This is feasible only if you are really good at dealing with Disruptor Psions, killing the two birds with one stone.

Once the Ghost is deployed, letting any enemy come near it will result in failure. Once you are close to the Vex Pillar, surround the Vex Pillar with your friends and eliminate everyone that tries to come near the Ghost.

A different kind of enemy, the main Disruptor that will destroy the Ghost’s performance if he somehow gets near the Vex Pillar. Disruptor’s kind depends upon the location of the Vex Pillar and the difficulty level of your game.