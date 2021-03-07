Monster Treats are quite precious items in Bravely Default II. This Bravely Default 2 Monster Treats guide focuses on providing you the information about all the available Monster Treats and where to find them.

Bravely Default 2 Monster Treats

Monster Treats come under the category of ‘Collectibles’ in Bravely Default 2. If you have any, you use them to lure in specific monster types or just sell them.

Monster Treats can hence be a good way of racking up some money or luring in specific monsters for your Beastmaster to capture.

Locations

Below you will find all the kinds of Monster Treats available in Bravely Default II, along with their locations.

Beast Flesh

You can use the Beast Flesh to lure beast monsters into battles continuously. It is dropped from Diatryma, Lop-Eared Ratbitt and Badbitt.

You can find beast flesh from the birds in the Sandswept Ruins and by chopping down trees in chapter 3.

People Pleaser

If you are looking for continuous battles against humanoid monsters, you can use the people pleaser monster treats to lure them.

People pleaser treats are dropped from Horten. You can find them at Aka-Oni in chapter 3 too.

Insect Nectar

Insect Nectar monster treats are used to lure insect monsters into continuous battles. They are dropped from Undine and Orcs (prologue). Besides, the bees in the north of Halcyonia also drop insect nectar.

Soul Food

You can use the Soul Food monster treats to lure spirit monsters into continuous battles. They are dropped by the blue ones near the oasis in savalon area and by the Undine.

Ghoulash

You can lure the undead monsters into continuous battles using the Ghoulash monster treats.

Plant Food

As the name implies, plant food monster treats are used to lure plant monsters into continuous battles. They are dropped by Roxolotl, Lotl, and Prince Castor.

Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish monster treats are used for luring aquatic monsters into continuous battles.

They are dropped by Peiste, Sahagin, Sahagin Shaman and Sibilus. You can also get them from the blue lizards with shields at the shores below Halcyonia.

Devil’s Delight

If you are looking to lure devil monsters into continuous battles, Devil’s Delight monster treats are your way to go. They are dropped by Mageling and Ahura.