Bravely Default 2 Wayward Woods Walkthrough

Wayward Woods is the dungeon in Bravely Default 2 that you will have to go through in the second chapter. This Bravely Default 2 Wayward Woods guide will walk you through the Wayward woods dungeon in the second chapter of Bravely Default II.

Bravely Default 2 Wayward Woods

You will get to this dungeon after defeating the boss named Folie. We recommend you make sure to are at least level 127 before you start this part of the chapter.

Many people have lost their way in this dungeon, and that is why we recommend you to be careful.

As you enter, you will see a circular foggy kind of corridor. It is like a wormhole that will either get you back to the area or will spit you back to another area that you came from, so be careful as you walk in the area.

You will also face tree monsters in the area, be very careful as they are very hard to spot at first, and they can attack you when you are off guard.

Go towards the left path first, and here you will find a save point and a teleport.

Now go to the right path, and you will find a chest with an Ancient Bow inside, and here you will face the first tree monster called Fresh Fronds.

These Wayward Woods plant enemies are weak to Wind, Sword, Fire, and Daggers. But they absorb Earth attacks and also take half damage from light and water.

There will be three. Focus your attacks at one at a time, and you will be able to get rid of them easily.

Then take the upper right path and keep following the river, and you will reach a point where you will find a chest with a self-portrait inside. The other monsters that you face are Devil’s snares, Toxic Worms, and Irminsul.

Devils Snares are weak plant monsters who are immunes to nothing and are very weak against Swords, Lightning, and Bows. They also take half the damage from Earth, Darkness, and Wind.

Toxic Worms are the insects who will ambush you when you go through orange leaves, and they are weak towards Spear, Water, Light, and Bows and take half damage from Wind, Darkness, and Earth.

The Irminsul plants are a little stronger, and they will attack you when you walk by the large green bushes.

They are immune to Earth and Water while they take half damage against lightning. These plants are weak against Dagger, Fire, Swords, and Wind.

Then take the next path, which is directly beneath, and then go left. Keep going, and you will be at an intersection. You will find a Hinderlance (Spear) at the end of the path that is going up.

The other path that is next to the path with the spear will take you to the end of Wayward woods and will also conclude the 2nd chapter of Bravely Default II.