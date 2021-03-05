Watch Dogs: Legion Looks To Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass

The recently released Watch Dogs: Legion appears to be joining the ever-growing subscription-based Xbox Game Pass library in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Xbox insider Shpeshal Ed dropped a cryptic message which suggests that the third installment in the sci-fi franchise will soon be landing on Xbox Game Pass. The source in question previously leaked Final Fantasy 7 Remake to be coming to PlayStation Plus. Hence, the claim about Watch Dogs: Legion coming to Xbox Game Pass presumably stand to be reliable.

As he heads to the Game, he Passes by his Legion of fans, waving as he goes. He spots his opponent across the room. "Show me what you got" — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) March 5, 2021

Watch Dogs: Legion coming to Xbox Game Pass will be an interesting move because Ubisoft already has its own subscription-based service called Ubisoft Plus which was launched back in 2019. The publisher might be interested in integrating Ubisoft Plus with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the same way Electronic Arts has done with its EA Play for a greater audience reach.

Watch Dogs: Legion is the third installment in the franchise and was released for previous-generation consoles alongside PC and Google Stadia in October 2020. The game was then brought over to the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and Series S) consoles at launch through backwards compatibility.

Ubisoft is one of the few major publishers to have shown great support for Google Stadia and which was reportedly based on an overly expensive publishing deal. Google is said to have paid $20 million just to have Ubisoft port its Assassin’s Creed and The Division franchises on Stadia. Watch Dogs: Legion, alongside other Ubisoft games, were presumably part of a separate deal.