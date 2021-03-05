CDPR Got “An Unfair Amount Of Shit” For Cyberpunk 2077, Says It Takes Two Director

Cyberpunk 2077 has been on the receiving end of a mountain of criticism since its release. The game was practically unplayable on previous-generation consoles and a plethora of bugs and glitches made the entire experience anything but worthy of the goodwill earned by developer CD Projekt Red in the games industry.

According to Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares though, the continued hate aimed at both CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077 need to end. Speaking with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley earlier today, Fares stated (via TheGamer) that the game “got an unfair amount of shit” from critics and fans alike. He also referenced the “witch hunt” which was when some people had begun sending in death threats to CD Projekt Red staffers shortly after the game was released.

Fares is not known to hold punches. He was pretty open about the microtransaction controversy of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 back then and has even made fun of Electronic Arts for its continued reliance on in-game monetization.

Fares is currently busy directing It Takes Two, a new action-adventure by Hazelight Studios which will ironically be published by Electronic Arts under the EA Originals label. It Takes Two will release for both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles alongside PC on March 26, 2021.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, its all-important patch 1.2 has been delayed from February to the second half of March. The delay follows a recent cyber attack on CD Projekt Red which exposed personal information of its staffers and leaked source codes for its games. The cyber attack has reportedly prevented CD Projekt Red employees from working remotely for at least two weeks now which is why patch 1.2 had to be delayed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in a better state than at its release but it goes without saying that the game still needs a lot of more patches and updates to fix its mess.