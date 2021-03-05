Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 14 Challenges Guide

In this Fortnite Season 5 Week 14 Challenges guide, we’ll get you up to speed on all the available challenges during the fourteenth week and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 14 Challenges

Fortnite’s season 5 is nearing its end. However, this hasn’t stopped Epic Games from dropping yet another set of challenges for week 14.

This week we’ll be seeing 7 epic quests and 5 legendary quests.

Each epic quest will reward you with 40,000 XP upon completion. This might be your best chance for pumping up your XP.

As Generous as they are for the epic quests, Epic Game’s generosity ends with the legendary challenges.

A legendary challenge will be available for a limited time only before being replaced by another legendary challenge.

Therefore, complete the legendary challenges at first so you could juice the maximum XP out of this week’s challenges.

Epic Challenges

For the first challenge, you need to collect 4 Cookbooks. You can find them in either Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs.

In Pleasant Park, they could be found in houses that have kitchens, whereas in Craggy Cliffs, they could be found in garages.

Moving on to the second challenge, you’ll need to harvest 8 fruits and vegetables to complete the challenge.

For the third challenge, you’ll have to earn 150 bars to hire a character, and the challenge would be completed.

The fourth challenge will send you on a hunt for restaurant kitchens. You’ll need to visit 2 of them.

You can visit Fishstick’s Restaurant, Pizza Pit’s Restaurant, Durrr Burger’s Restaurant, or Butter Barn.

The fifth challenge will be a test of your driving skills. If you’re able to drive a vehicle from Sweat Sands to Pleasant Park you’ll complete this challenge.

For the sixth challenge, you’ll need to Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner.

Moving onto the last epic challenge, you’ll have to drive a vehicle again, but this time from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake.

Legendary Challenges

Legendary challenges this week are all about having a perfect aim.

You’ll have to deal 1000, 2000, 3000, 4,000, and 5,000 damage to the opponents from more than 50 meters away.

Dealing 1000 damage will grant you 55,000 XP, and the remaining challenges will grant you 22,000 XP. We suggest you complete this challenge in Team Rumble.