JP Orbs gives you JP (Job Points), which will help you in Leveling up a single Job you want. In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about How to Farm JP Orbs in Bravely Default 2.

How to Farm JP Orbs in Bravely Default 2

The first thing you need to make sure of is to reach chapter 3 of Bravely Default 2 because here, we will make it to the Snowy region. You have to progress through the first 2 dungeons as well.

Once you get there, it’s time to prep for some JP farming!

Preparation

Once at chapter 3, go to the shop and get 4 pairs of thief gloves so you can equip all of your party members with them.

You have to make sure you have the primary job of a thief while moving forward. Make sure you have light weapons like a spear with you as well. You have to make sure your every character is at least a level 10 thief. This also unlocks the ability of Magpie.

Magpie increases the chance of stealing rare items from the enemy by 25%. You are recommended to have a level of 12, which gives you the passive ability to steal 2 items at once.

Make sure your Beastmaster Job of every character is at level 8 and Spearhead passive ability is equipped. Also, equip every character with the passive ability of Rob Blind.

How to Farm JP Orbs

Once ready, you have to travel to the Jaws of Judgment location on the western side of Rimedhal city. You have to travel to the far end and you will find a small room entrance on your left.

The blue portal will be activated here. Get into the portal and you will reach the place where you are needed to be. Go through the right exit and you will eventually find the slippery crossroads.

Now again, go towards the left side and head into the room. Now you have to go through the short path till you find the entrance on your left side. Now go to the slope upwards and watch your movements because you can easily slip from here and you have to start all over again.

Snowy Pillar

You will now reach the Snowy Pillar, which has 3 Treasure Chests. You can open the chest on the left side and middle one without any hesitation. When you are about to open the last chest on the right side, you have to make sure you have everything mentioned above.

Now you can earn JP by stealing Medium JP Orbs, which will definitely help you level up a single character.

Farm Extra JP

Here you have to make sure that everyone has JP Up and JP Up and Up ability equipped, so the number of JP earned increases. The amount of JP earned will be divided among all 4 characters.

If you make sure to equip yourself with these abilities, you will not lose any JP and you can farm the maximum JP.