Domenic is the final boss of Chapter 3 in Bravely Default 2. In this Bravely Default 2 Domenic Boss guide, we shall go through the strategies you can employ to successfully defeat Domenic the Oracle.

Bravely Default 2 Domenic the Oracle Boss

Domenic is equipped with a bow and has time-bending abilities. He manipulates turn orders by slowing down or speeding up targets and even stopping them entirely! Let’s take a look at them below.

Domenic’s Abilities

Domenic has the following abilities:

Haste: Domenic casts haste on himself

Slow: Slows down a singular target

Stop: Stops a single target and also uses it as a defense against physical attacks

Reflect: Applies reflect on himself

Bomb Arm: Damages the entire party!

Strategy

At the start, during the first phase of the fight, hit him hard and stop the Heal status, so he doesn’t heal up. Amped Strikes work well for heavy attacks. Your teammates can also help you by dealing with the haste that he casts over himself with Square one ability.

You have to move fast when you are up against Domenic. If you start hitting him heavily as soon as the battle starts, your chances of winning increase! His stop counter is the most annoying thing; therefore, you should have something to counter that.

Make sure you don’t use offensive mages in this fight, as they will be helpless when Domenic casts Reflect. Eventually, as you hit him and deplete his health, the 2nd phase of the fight will start because this is where he uses the Bomb Arm ability.

Especially in phase 2, he may use this deadly ability as a counter to your physical attacks.

That way, not only will he damage your entire team but also not take any damage as well! In case your team gets unlucky and becomes the victim of Bomb arm, make sure you have plenty of HP available.

You should also have White Mage or Salve-Maker on hold so that they can heal your team up when required.

As the fight progresses and the 2nd phase comes to an end, Domenic will be defeated, and you will get the Oracle Asterisk. After getting that, you can jump into chapter 4.