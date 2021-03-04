Rockstar Games Remasters Are Intended To Distance Studio From Competition

It’s been a very long time since Rockstar Games has released a new game. Grand Theft Auto 5, the latest in the series, came out in late 2013, and has been remastered twice. However, it seems like this strategy of Rockstar Games remasters are all according to plan for publisher Take-Two Interactive.

According to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, the constant remastering of old games is intended to distance Rockstar from the competition, rather than just taking the easy way out and making ports of games to go on next-gen consoles like other studios are doing.

This does, of course, open the studio up to mockery; GTA 5 came out on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 originally before being remastered for the Xbox One and Playstation 4, and now the next generation has come without a new Grand Theft Auto game.

While remasters of games do give developers opportunities to see how their creations look on next-gen consoles, Rockstar Games remasters are starting to not really have that luxury. Grand Theft Auto 5 came out five years after Grand Theft Auto 4. It’s been eight years since GTA 5 released for the first time and we’ve only had the barest hints of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Many people believe that the reason behind the lack of any Grand Theft Auto 6 news is because Rockstar wants to keep milking Grand Theft Auto 5’s multiplayer component for all it’s worth. Since Zelnick in recent earnings calls has failed to give any idea of when GTA 6 might be coming, that seems to be the main reason, especially since it’s so successful.

Hopefully at some point Rockstar will realize that it has to move on and give us a new Grand Theft Auto game; while the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 may tide over some people that want to keep using the multiplayer, eventually people will really start clamoring for a new game. The Grand Theft Auto 5 remaster for the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 is supposed to come out sometime late this year. In the meantime, rumors about GTA 6 will probably continue to fly.