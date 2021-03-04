Resident Evil 9 Possibly Already In Development, Says Insider

Apparently, Capcom has become way more invested in the Resident Evil games than even the most die-hard fans could have anticipated. According to a supposed insider at Capcom named Dusk Golem, the remakes for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 4, Resident Evil Outrage, Resident Evil 8, and Resident Evil 9 have all been getting developed at once.

While there’s not necessarily any proof of this claim (especially since it would take a huge amount of resources to have six games in development at once, even for Capcom), it would explain why so many Resident Evil games are coming out so close to each other.

The Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, for instance, came out within a year of one another. While Resident Evil 8 has been spaced out by at least two years, for a game as polished as it looks right now it was likely in development for years until now.

Dusk Golem is seen as a trusted source by some due to having predicted Resident Evil 8’s subtitle and existence before. But even so, according to him, Resident Evil 9 is a long ways off, and we likely won’t see it release until 2024, and it might undergo significant changes in the next three years.

While three of the games on Dusk Golem’s list, mainly the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Outrage, and Resident Evil 9, haven’t even been announced yet, previous leaks have said that at least the first two are going to be announced soon, and Resident Evil 9 is a given considering the series’ renewed success.

Either way, Resident Evil 8: Village will hopefully be able to continue the series’ renewed trend of first-person horror when it releases on May 7 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5. Hopefully we’ll also see information on Outrage and the 4 Remake, if they exist, sometime during this summer or within a year or two.