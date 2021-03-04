Diablo 2: Resurrected Can Import Old Diablo 2 Save Files

It turns out that Diablo 2: Resurrected has been equipped by developer Blizzard Entertainment to allow players to continue on with their legacy adventures.

Speaking with IGN Middle East in a recent interview, producer Matthew Cederquist confirmed that players can actually import their old save files to Diablo 2: Resurrected and continue playing from where they originally left off.

“Yes! Keep your old save files,” said Cederquist. “Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local singleplayer save files will carry over. [When it worked], we were like, ‘okay, that’s the best feature ever.’”

The original Diablo 2 was released more than a decade ago and still has an active player-base. Many veterans have simply refused to abandon the classic game, while new mods over the years as well as early rumors about a remaster have served well in keeping the game alive. Even as of right now, there are several notable streamers who continue to play Diablo 2 for their followers.

Diablo 2: Resurrected having an import feature hence makes it an incredible opportunity for fans to dig up their old save files and return to the world of Sanctuary but with remastered visuals and sound effects.

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 2: Resurrected will receive two technical alphas before release. Sign ups for the first, single-player alpha are currently being taken. A second, multiplayer alpha will arrive afterwards and which the developer said will be to stress test the online infrastructure of the game.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be releasing somewhere in late 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The remastered classic promises smooth 60 frames per second with overhauled cinematics and a series of quality-of-life improvements which frankly, players have been asking since the original was released.