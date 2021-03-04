In this Bravely Default 2 Prologue Chest Locations guide, we have mentioned the locations of all Prologue Chest Locations in Bravely Default 2 along with what those chests hold. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Bravely Default 2 Prologue Chest Locations

Each chapter of Bravely Default 2 has a number of chests for you to loot, divided across different regions. Below

Halcyonia Chests

There are two normal chests in the Halcyonia

Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found right next to the bed at the very start. You will get Phoenix Down x2 as loot.

Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found inside the small house in the Southwest side of Halcyonia and you will get a Buckler as loot.

Nearby Halcyonia

There are a total of 9 chests in the nearby region of Halcyonia, out of which 7 are Normal and 2 are Mimic Chests.

Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found among some green grass in the east direction after exiting Halcyonia. You will get Ward Light x2 as loot.

Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found along the shore after Adelle and Elvis joins the party. You will get 410 pg as loot.

Normal Chest 3

A normal chest is found on a small islet near a Coral Emperor. You will get Kukri as loot.

Normal Chest 4

A normal chest is found on top of a cliff near a wolf. You will get a Tent as loot.

Mimic Chest 1

A Mimic chest is found across a short bridge facing against 4 Ratbitts. You will get Mini Ether x2 as loot.

Normal Chest 5

A normal chest is found beside a river near the enemy Woody. You will get Padded Armor as loot.

Normal Chest 6

A normal chest is found across a short bridge. You will get 270 pg as loot.

Normal Chest 7

A normal chest is found near a wolf and behind some rocks. You will get a Leather Cap as loot.

Mimic Chest 2

A Mimic chest is found near a Fresh Forkling, facing against 3 Fresh Forklings. You will get a Wizard’s Rod as loot.

Outlaws Hideout

There are a total of 9 chests in the Outlaws Hideout, out of which 8 are Normal and 1 is Mimic Chests. Furthermore, the 1st Level has 3 normal chests, the basement has 3 normal and 1 mimic chests and the 2nd level has 2 normal chests.

1st Level Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found in the room right next to the entrance. You will get a Teleport Stone as loot.

1st Level Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found in the second back room on the left. You will get 320 pg as loot.

1st Level Normal Chest 3

A normal chest is found in the room with the second staircase leading to the basement and the Ghost Knight. You will get Mini Ether x2 as loot.

Basement Level Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found with two more chests. This chest is the top one. You will get a Dart as loot.

Basement Level Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found with two more chests. This chest is the middle one. You will get 570 pg as loot.

Basement Level Normal Chest 3

A normal chest is found with two more chests. This chest is the bottom one. You will get a Round Shield as loot.

Basement Level Mimic Chest 1

A Mimic chest is found in the side room with the left stairwell. You will get a Francicsa as loot.

2nd Level Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found on the third room in the middle rows of Hideouts. You will get a Tent as loot.

2nd Level Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found on the third room in the middle rows of Hideouts. You will get a Long Sword as loot.

Hyrdangea Hills Chests

There are a total of 10 Normal chests in the Hydrangea Hills.

Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found in the South after crossing the stone path at the entrance. You will get a Hi-Potion as loot.

Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found on the main path, in a flower field. You will get Magnifying Glass x4 as loot.

Normal Chest 3

A normal chest is found in an alcove to the east after crossing the path. You will get 410 pg as loot.

Normal Chest 4

A normal chest is found after crossing the second stone path, on top of the incline to the west. You will get a Teleport Stone as loot.

Normal Chest 5

A normal chest is found after crossing a fallen tree, next to some lost souls. You will get a Star Pendant as loot.

Normal Chest 6

A normal chest is found after crossing the third stone path on top of a hill. You will get a Tent as loot.

Normal Chest 7

A normal chest is found after crossing a fallen log over a river. You will get a Wizard’s Rod as loot.

Normal Chest 8

A normal chest is found between 2 raised platforms hidden and you have to pass under the stone path connecting the two platforms. You will get Bomb Fragment x3 as loot.

Normal Chest 9

A normal chest is found Northeast of the savepoint. You will get a Magnifying Glass as loot.

Normal Chest 10

A normal chest is found in front of some trees, at the northwestern point of the map. You will get Zeus’s Wrath x2 as loot.

Vale of Sighs

There are a total of 5 chests in the Vale of Sighs, out of which 4 are normal and 1 is Mimic Chest.

Normal Chest 1

A normal chest is found in the lower part of the Vale, on an outcrop. You will get Mini Ether x3 as loot.

Mimic Chest 1

A Mimic chest is found at the end of the upper path of the Vale. You will get Kukri as loot.

Normal Chest 2

A normal chest is found in the Northwest of the Teleporter and the Save Point. You will get a Tent as loot.

Normal Chest 3

A normal chest is found right next to a Hecatoncheir. You will get Throwing Knife x4 as loot.

Normal Chest 4

A normal chest is found after the third teleporter and is only accessible after part of the vale collapses. You will get 660 pg as loot