In the latest updates to Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios has added a brand-new class, the Druid. In our Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Class guide below, we will break down the class and its attributes and provide you insights into how to make the most of the Druid class in BG 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid Class

Druids are forces of nature, as in they are very close to nature and everything in it. They are versatile in their abilities, and in fights, they fight by either transforming themselves and taking bestial forms or transforming the landscape itself to gain the upper hand.

Also, being so close to nature, they have the ability to communicate with animals, providing unique advantages and gameplay options from a completely different perspective.

Druid class’s abilities and proficiency is dependent and based upon their wisdom and intelligence. So they excel and depend on these two attributes.

Now we will start looking at some of Druid abilities in BG3.

Wild Shape

A unique ability exclusive to the Druids. This ability allows them to transform into any one of the following animals, all with their own attributes and abilities:

Badger

Spider

Deep Rothe

Dire Wolf

Polar Bear

Raven

Cat

Aberrant Intellect Devourer

There is an animal transformation available to Druid for almost any kind of encounter. There are many different applications for each transformation. You can use the badger’s tunneling ability to get behind enemies or just transform into a bear and wreak havoc.

There is also a special transformation, and that is the Aberrant Intellect Devourer, which can be done by briefly embracing the gift given to you by the Mindflayers. This transformation is an anomaly and has unknown attributes.

Druidic Circles

This is for the Druid to focus their abilities towards a specific skill set of their choice. The two sets available to choose from are:

Circle of the Moon: This circle is focused on shapeshifting skills. By choosing this circle, the Druid will be able to shapeshift into more powerful Wild Shapes like the Polar Bear.

Circle of the Land: this circle focuses on the Druid’s connection to the land. This grants them additional power on the terrain they are on.

These circles should be selected based on your choice of playstyle and which abilities you focus on more.

Spells

Spell Type School Cast Time Concentration Effect Guidance Cantrip Divination 1 Action Yes A creature gets bestowed with guidance and receives d4 bonus to an ability check of its choice. Speak with Animals Level 1 Divination 1 Action No Gives the ability to talk with animals. The possibilities are endless, as each animal is communicable. Moon Beam Level 2 Evocation 1 Action Yes Creates a 5-ft radius, 40-ft high cylinder of silvery light. Creatures within must succeed on a Con. Save or take 2d10 radiant damage. Great area of effect and damage over time ability. Players can also move the beam to a different area at the cost of an action point. Conjure Animals Level 3 Conjuration 1 Action Yes Summon 1 beast of CR 2 to 8 beasts of CR 1/4. New allies are just what you might need in a pinch Stoneskin Level 4 Abjuration 1 Action Yes Gives improved defense. Reincarnate Level 5 Transmutation 1 Hour No Reincarnate the soul of a humanoid that has been dead for no longer than 10 days with a new body. The race of the new body is randomly decided. Transport via Plants Level 6 Conjuration 1 Action No The caster can go from one plant to another (large or larger) using 5-ft. Wall of Thorns Level 7 Conjuration 1 Action Yes Create a 60-ft long, 10-ft high, 5-ft thick wall of brush that slows movement and can inflict 7d8 piercing damage. Tsunami Level 8 Conjuration 1 Minute Yes Creates a 300-ft long, 300-ft high, 50-ft thick wave of water. Creatures caught in it must make succeed on a Str. Save or take 6d10 bludgeoning damage. Storm of Vengeance Level 9 Conjuration 1 Action Yes Creates a 360-ft radius storm. Creatures within must succeed on a Con. Save or be deafened and suffer various damage and effects. This is basically the same as tsunami, but this stays active for a longer period of time.

Best Race for Druids

As the Druids primarily depend on the Wisdom attribute, we recommend players to go for the half-Elf race with wood elf traits. The half-elf has great ability points that could be allocated to wisdom and the wood elf trait provides Mask of the Wild, which is great for stealth.