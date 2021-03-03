Naughty Dog Working On “Several Cool Things,” Asks Fans To Be Patient

Naughty Dog is not shying away from confirming that the acclaimed first-party developer has been working on new projects for PlayStation 5.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, co-president and director Neil Druckmann teased that Naughty Dog has “several cool things” in its pipelines but which will only be shared when the time is right. Hence, fans need to be patient.

If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything… Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzzCmvS5a0 — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 2, 2021

Naughty Dog has posted a number of job listings following the release of The Last of Us Part 2 which can be taken as the closest possible confirmation of multiple unannounced projects. There is firstly a new narrative-driven single-player game alongside a multiplayer game set in the post-apocalyptical Last of Us universe.

There might possibly be more in the pipelines but as Druckmann noted, fans will have to be really patient since Naughty Dog is not one to rush its announcements. The secretive game(s) will only see the light of day when ready.

Naughty Dog had a good run during the last-generation PlayStation 4 era. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, The Last of Us Remastered, and The Last of Us Part 2 all saw stellar receptions at launch.

It goes without saying that whatever Naughty Dog is currently working on will exceed all expectations. The developer will naturally want to present something extraordinary to make its debut on PlayStation 5. The much-anticipated reveal however may as well not be arriving for another couple of years at least.