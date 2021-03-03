Monster Energy Supercross 4 Designer Explains How DualSense Helps Simulate Real-Life Biking

Monster Energy Supercross 4 will be able to simulate a real-life biking experience through the new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5.

Speaking with SegmentNext in a recent interview, lead game designer Federico Spada stated that the haptic feedback technology of DualSense opens up a new realm of opportunities for racing games.

While players tend to use multiple devices such as racing wheels and pedals to immerse themselves in racing games, Monster Energy Supercross 4 delves in bikes and which are without such dedicated gaming accessories.

DualSense hence bridges that gap by offering the chance to “simulate how the bike behaves on different environments and situations” to “bring the gameplay of cycling games to the next level!”

Monster Energy Supercross 4 uses DualSense to “recreate the different frictions the bike wheels have while racing, paying special attention on how they behave while in air and on the ground.” Spada noted that “the same goes for braking and accelerating where the tension of the grip will completely change depending on where you are either in the air or on the ground.”

That may perhaps not sound as unique since other games have produced similar haptic feedbacks but Monster Energy Supercross 4 has players constantly jumping around. By changing the tension of the DualSense grips, players will actually be able to feel like they are flying in the air as well as when they drop back onto the ground.

“This means that even collisions are more detailed, the player will get to understand how they landed from a jump based solely on the feel,” said Spada. “Vibrations will expand from all sides, telling the player if they landed on the front wheel or the back wheel, giving them tactile directions on how to face the jump the next lap.”

Monster Energy Supercross 4 will officially release for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, and Google Stadia on March 11, 2021. The next-generation versions will be targeting stable 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game however will not be featuring support for ray tracing lighting.