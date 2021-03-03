Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare And Warzone Get New 4K Texture Pack

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as Warzone now look sharper than ever on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 were the first to receive a new “High Resolution Pack 3” earlier today which supports “the most detailed textures for weapons and operators in Modern Warfare and Warzone” on high-resolution displays. Xbox Series X has since then received the new texture pack as well.

The said texture pack boosts all assets in Modern Warfare and Warzone up to 4K resolution which might possibly be native. That however remains to be confirmed since the weapon and operator textures could be getting upscaled to 4K as well. Either way, the two games now look more detailed than ever for players using high-resolution displays on either console.

The High Resolution Pack 3 weighs around 8.4GB for PlayStation consoles, which should be roughly the same for Xbox consoles as well. That does also mean that Call of Duty has just become even more obese than normal.

It was only recently when publisher Activision cautioned players that a standard 500GB hard drive of PlayStation 4 will not be enough to install all three recent installments: Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone. That covers both the single-player campaigns and multiplayer modes in addition to frequent content updates.

A couple of months back, Sony Interactive Entertainment was rumored to be preparing an enhanced PlayStation 5 release to forgo the need of backwards compatibility. Modern Warfare and Warzone remain locked at 60 frames per second on PS5, which is unfortunate because the games have already been updated to support 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X.

The new 4K texture pack might be one step forward into a native Modern Warfare and Warzone release on PlayStation 5 or at least players can keep their fingers crossed for that to be.