Reports About Kojima’s Cancelled Stadia Game Are “Hearsay,” Says Google

Google has put an end to a recent report that claimed it cancelled a horror game which Hideo Kojima was working on exclusively for Stadia.

In a statement issued to GamesRadar last week, Google clarified that such reports are “inaccurate and reported hearsay as fact” because any assertions about cancelled Kojima projects on Stadia are not true.

Kojima stated last year that he was “pretty pissed” about a “major project” which got cancelled in the end. There were many speculations at the time that the cancelled project may have something to do with the long-rumored Silent Hill reboot. However, last week, VGC claimed that Google was in talks with the Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator last year for an “episodic horror game” on Stadia. Google though was the one to pull the plug in the end.

Google recently decided to shut down its internal studios for first-party games which means that Stadia as a platform currently only caters to third-party games. Google has not categorically stated why but a low adoption rate as well as a lackluster revenue stream are probably the ones behind the shutdown.

Google has reportedly spent millions of dollars to convince major publishers to port their best franchises and games to Stadia. Ubisoft alone received more than $20 million just for its Assassin’s Creed and The Division franchises. Take-Two Interactive was similarly part of an overly expensive agreement to port Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K20 to the cloud-powered platform at launch. These deals unfortunately never broke even for Google.

Google Stadia vice president and general manager Phil Harrison has reportedly pointed at Microsoft or rather its acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion as one of many factors to mark the closure of first-party Stadia games.