Fall Guys Joins Fortnite Metaverse With Epic Acquisition

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become part of the Fortnite metaverse following the acquisition of its parent company Tonic Games Group by Epic Games.

In an announcement posted earlier today, developer Mediatonic assured that the acquisition will not result in any gameplay changes. Mediatonic will “continue to expand the game with new content, features, rounds, and costumes” and bring Fall Guys to as many players on as many platforms as possible.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will hence remain available for purchase on Steam and PlayStation and receive future updates alongside the Epic Games Store version. That covers Xbox and Nintendo Switch as well which the developer confirmed will receive the popular family-based game in the near future.

The acquisition will further allow Mediatonic to add a number of new features which are already present for Fortnite and Rocket League as part of the whole Epic Games Store infrastructure. The Fall Guys community can look forward to the addition of account systems, cross-play, squad-versus-squad modes, and more.

“Fortnite and Rocket League already have tons of features we’d love to bring to Fall Guys—account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc…We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too,” said Mediatonic.

The most important bit being though that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will now be part of the massive Fortnite metaverse which signals thematic crossover events and other content sharing down the road.

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences,” noted Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was released in August 2020 as an adorable platforming battle royale experience. The game was initially released on PlayStation 4 and Steam where PC sales surpassed 11 million copies sold by December 2020. The game was also registered as one of the most downloaded PlayStation Plus games of all time.