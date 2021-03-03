Dead Island 2’s Troubled Development Switches To PS5 And Xbox Series X

Dead Island 2 has apparently abandoned previous-generation in favor of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

According to new job listings from earlier in the week, developer Dambuster Studios has begun recruiting for “an established triple-a game for next-generation consoles and PC.” While the game in question remains to be officially confirmed, the mention of an established franchise has fans presuming the project to be none other than Dead Island 2 which Dambuster Studios incidentally took over development for nearly two years back.

Dead Island 2 was originally announced back in 2014 and has since then gone through multiple developers. Techland was initially tagged to lead development before the developer decided to prioritize the critically acclaimed Dying Light instead. Yager Development entered the scene then but soon made way for Sumo Digital. Dambuster Studios came afterwards and was the last known developer to be involved unless stated otherwise.

The long-awaited sequel has hence seen two entire console generations without being released, owing to numerous development challenges that have resulted in numerous delays over the past years.

It should however be noted that job listings from early 2020 suggested Dambuster Studios to have started treating Dead Island 2 as a cross-generation release. The latest job listings in turn suggest the developer to have entirely switched its troubled development over to the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles alongside PC.

Dead Island 2 has been missing in action for so long that publisher Deep Silver has had to frequently give assurances about the game being in active development. The last assurance came in December 2020 where Deep Silver confirmed that the game has not been scrapped despite being in development for more than seven years in the running.