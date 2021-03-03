In this Bravely Default 2 Seek Out the Weakness Again walkthrough, we will be telling you how to clear the Seek Out the Weakness Again side quest in Bravely Default 2. You can get this follow-up side quest from the soldier outside Wiswald.

You have to complete the Seek Out the Weakness quest, which is given by the same soldier outside Wiswald.

Once you complete that quest, go back to him, and this time he will give you a harder challenge in the form of this side quest.

This is a 5-Star difficulty side quest, and your reward for completion will be the Flametongue sword.

Moulders

The quest requires you to defeat 5 Moulders. They are giant spiders with sacs on their backs. They appear alongside Paraponera, Lop-Eared Badbitts, Sibilus, and Vesp Pests.

Moulders are weak against Water, Axes, and Swords. Wind also deals half damage to them.

We will be telling you about the weaknesses of all other enemies as well, which should make tackling them easier for you.

Paraponera

Paraponera is also an insect that is weak against Lightning, Wind, Spears, and Bows, so killing it wont be much of a problem for you.

Lop-Eared Badbitt

Lop-Eared Badbitt is a beast that is weak against Water, Wind, Bows, and Daggers.

Sibilus

Sibilus are Aquatic enemies, and they are weak against Earth, Water, and Spear attacks.

Vesp Pests

Vesp Pests are well, Pests. They are weak against Spears, Bows, Wind, and Lightning attacks.

Once you accept the quest from the soldier, all you need to do is walk towards the north until you come across some Moulders.

Defeat 5 of them and then come back to the soldier to claim your reward.

That’s how you can complete Seek Out the Weakness Again side quest in Bravely Default 2.