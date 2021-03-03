In Chapter 1 of Bravely Default II, Orpheus is the first boss you’ll encounter and he’s a tough one! In this Bravely Default 2 Orpheus Boss guide, we’ll tell you strategies you can utilize to defeat Orpheus. So, let’s get started.

Bravely Default 2 Orpheus Boss

When the fight starts with Orpheus, you will see that he is not alone; he will be accompanied by four of his minion monsters. Those minion monsters are not that big of a problem if you face them one by one, but the real problem here is Orpheus.

Abilities

First, let’s go through the abilities of Orpheus in Bravely Default II, then we will talk about how you can easily defeat him.

Stone: It will deal 300 damage to your entire party.

It will deal 300 damage to your entire party. Don’t Let ‘Em Get to You: A Physical damage reduction buff of 15% for Orpheus’s minions.

Physical damage reduction buff of 15% for Orpheus’s minions. Don’t Let ‘Em Trick You: A Magic damage reduction of 15% for Orpheus’s minions.

Magic damage reduction of 15% for Orpheus’s minions. Liting Lullaby: It can counter any kind of black magic, inflict sleep, and make you lose all the brave points.

It can counter any kind of black magic, inflict sleep, and make you lose all the brave points. Breezy Jam: This will inflict high wind damage.

Orpheus is immune to axe while he is vulnerable to water, spear, and bow. We recommend you get a white mage, a black mage, a vanguard, and a monk in your standard job setup for this one with Poison, Treat. Examine, Cross Cut, Heeldrop as your abilities.

Clothespin should be your accessory of choice to equip to prevent the deadly sleep attack “Liting Lullaby” from Orpheus. This sleep attack prevention will also allow your black mage to cast black magic without any interruption.

As you start the battle with Orpheus, make sure to take on one minion at a time and get rid of them as soon as possible. Orpheus will randomly buff those minions, and they will become mini-bosses themselves, which can be quite annoying and tough to handle.

Here we recommend you have the ability called “Square One,” which basically cancels any buff that Orpheus gives to his minions. Now that those minions are easy targets for your team make sure to get rid of them as soon as possible, and then it is easy to handle Orpheus by himself.

Keep in mind that when Orpheus is in default, the damage you do to him will be close to none and that is why we recommend that you ignore him in that state and make sure that you have BP for your healer time.

When Orpheus defaults, he will give a nuke attack on the whole party after getting 3 BP, so you need to make sure that your healer is ready for that.

Now what you need to do is keep defaulting yourself, and when you reach full BP, you just have to keep an eye for some opening when Orpheus is not defaulting and then just break all hell on him. Repeat this process for a while until Orpheus is defeated.

Get the Bard Asterisk that he drops and keep moving forward on your journey through the adventures of Bravely Default 2.