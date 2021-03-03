If you’re looking to loot all of the chests hidden in Chapter 2 of Bravely Default, then we’ve got you covered with this Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Chest Locations guide where we’ll be walking you through the exact location of every single chest hidden in this chapter.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Chest Locations

There are 78 chests in total in Chapter 2. These are spread across the following Bravely Default 2 Chapter 2 Chest Locations.

Hydrangea Hills Chest Locations

There’s only one chest to be found in the Hydrangea Hills region in Chapter 2 of Bravely Default 2.

Chest #1 Location

In this area, you’ll find a tree in front of a stone path, with pink bushes near it. Get rid of the tree and walk down this path to find the chest.

This chest contains an Oak Staff.

Wiswald Region Chest Locations

There are 9 chests to be found in the Wiswald region in Chapter 2.

Chest #2 Location

Cross the wooden bridge over the ravine in the center of the map and look near the large stone on the other side to find the chest.

This chest contains 2x Ward Light.

Chest #3 Location

Cross the wooden bridge over the river (opposite to the one mentioned in Chest #2) and look near the base of the stone mountain to the left to find this chest.

This chest contains an Earthing Rod.

Chest #4 Location

You’ll find large stones surrounded by trees and bushes in the northern section of the map. Go to the center of the northern section and you’ll find the chest hidden in the bushes surrounded one of these stones.

This chest contains 1310 pg.

Chest #5 Location

You’ll find this chest by the river in the north-east corner of the map.

This chest contains Mythril Gloves.

Chest #6 Location

This chest is also by the river, right before Chest #5. You’ll find it hidden near some rocks.

This chest contains a Wind Talisman.

Chest #7 Location

You’ll find this chest in the north-west corner of the map.

This chest contains a Nanosuit.

Chest #8 Location

This chest is located near the rocks opposite to the house in the middle of the map.

This chest contains a Medium Experience Orb.

Chest #9 Location

This chest is located between the trees and the rocks on the eastern corner of the map.

This chest contains Mittens.

Sewers and Institute of Magical Inquiry Chest Locations

There are 19 chests to be found in the Sewers and Institute of Magical Inquiry regions in Chapter 2.

Chest #10 Location

This chest is located by the tent to the right of the stairs inside the treehouse.

This chest contains an Earth Mallet.

Chest #11 Location

Go inside the sewers and run forward. Cross the bridge to the right and then use the next bridge to get back to the same path. You’ll find the chest at the end of this path.

This chest contains 2x Teleport Stones.

Chest #12 Location

From chest #11, go back to the bridge and cross back to the other side. Run forward, turn right, and then go run all the way down the red pipes.

Once you reach the wall on the other side, turn to your right and then walk down the pipes to your right to find this chest.

This chest contains a Medium JP Orb.

Chest #13 Location

From chest #12, retrace your steps to get to the other side of the chest. From there, run to the right and take the first turn to your right.

Turn to your right once again and run forward to find this chest.

This chest contains 4x Animators.

Chest #14 Location

From chest #13, run in the opposite direction and go down the path to your left that comes after the pipes.

Turn right from there and then go up the pipes to your left to find this chest.

This chest contains an Orichal Dagger.

Chest #15 Location

Go into the library go all the way down to the bottom to find this chest.

This chest contains a Mythril bow.

Chest #16 Location

From chest #15, go up the first set of stairs and go through the door to the right. When you reach the next room, go through the door at the bottom to get back into the sewers.

Turn left and then run towards the right. Take the first left and continue moving towards the left to find the chest.

This chest contains a Mortarboard.

Chest #17 Location

From chest #16, run all the way to the right until you reach the wall. Turn to your right from there and keep walking down this path to find the chest.

This chest contains 1330 pg.

Chest #18 Location

From chest #17, run to the right and then turn left. Go all the way up this path and turn left when you reach the wall at the end. Now, run straight down the path to the left and you’ll find the chest.

This chest contains 5x Mini Ether.

Chest #19 Location

You’ll find this chest is right next to chest #18.

This chest contains a Rod of Fire.

Chest #20 Location

From chest #19, turn around and go down the path to your left until you reach the fork in your path. From there, take the path to your left again and go up the stairs to get to the next area.

Once there, run to the left and continue moving down this path until you reach the stairs. From there, turn right and you’ll find the chest.

This chest contains 3x Dark Drops.

Chest #21 Location

From chest #20, go up the stairs near the chest and turn right. Take the path to the left and go through the tunnel to enter a room containing this chest.

This chest contains an Oak Staff.

Chest #22 Location

Go back through the door from which you came to exit this room where you found chest #21 and run to the right.

From there, follow the path to the left to find this chest.

This chest contains an Earthing Rod.

Chest #23 Location

From chest #23, go back to the path that you got you here and go up the path on the right side this time.

Go all the way up this path and turn left. Follow this path until it splits into two. From there, go to the right to find this chest.

This chest contains 1840 pg.

Chest #24 Location

From chest #23, turn around and run straight to the left. Follow this path all the way down and then turn left. Go through the doorway to your right to find this chest.

This chest contains an Academy Gown.

Chest #25 and #26 Location

From chest #24, exit this room and continue moving to the left until your reach the doorway at the very end. Go through this doorway to find these chests.

These chests contain 4x Devil’s Delight and a Courage Ring respectively.

Chest #27 Location

Exit the room where you found chest #26 and turn to the left. Go down the path to the right from there and it’ll lead you to a room containing this chest.

This chest contains a Mirage Vest.

Chest #28 Location

From chest #27, retrace your steps until you reach the point where you turned right. Go down the opposite path this time and go through the tunnel at the end of it to enter the library. The chest will be to your left.

This chest contains a Teleport Stone.

Wiswald Woods Chest Locations

There are 9 chests to be found in the Wiswald Woods region in Chapter 2.

Chest #29 Location

From the starting point of Wiswald Woods, run forward and then follow the diagonal path to the left to find this chest.

This chest contains 4x Mini Ether.

Chest #30 Location

From chest #29, retrace your steps until you reach the point where you took the path to the left. Now, go down the path opposite to it to find this chest.

This chest contains a Hawkeye.

Chest #31 Location

From chest #30, retrace your steps until you reach the start of that path. Now, follow the path to the north-east and then turn right. After crossing the bridge, turn right again and continue moving on this path to find this chest.

This chest contains 1760 pg.

Chest #32 Location

From chest #31, go back to the bridge and now go through the bushes instead of following that path down. From there, turn right and continue moving up.

Follow the path to the left to find this chest.

This chest contains a Medium JP Orb.

Chest #33 Location

From chest #32, turn around and follow this path without making a turn at the crossroads to find this chest.

This chest contains 5x Throwing Axe.

Chest #34 Location

From chest #33, go back up and then take a left. After crossing the wooden bridge, go through the bushes to your right and keep going this direction to find this chest.

This chest contains 3x Plant Food.

Chest #35 Location

From chest #34, run to the left and then go through the bushes to your right to find this chest.

This chest contains a Mythril Bangle.

Chest #36 and #37 Location

From chest #35, retrace your steps and cross the wooden bridge again. From there, run straight to the right to find these chests.

These chests contain a Rune Staff and 4x Ether respectively.

Treetop Tower

There are 11 chests to be found in the Treetop Tower region in Chapter 2.

Chest #38 Location

From the starting point, run to the left and go through the first doorway. Go up the stairs to get to the next area and then go through the doorway behind you to find this chest.

This chest contains a Teleport Stone.

Chest #39 Location

From chest #38, go back through this doorway and go through the doorway straight ahead. Go into the area to the right and go down the stairs.

From here, go into the room to the right and take the stairs in there to find this chest.

This chest contains an Earthbreaker.

Chest #40 Location

From chest #39, go through the doorway to your left and take the stairs. In this room, go through the doorway behind you to find this chest.

This chest contains 2520 pg.

Chest #41 Location

From chest #40, go back up the stairs and then go down the path behind you. This will lead you to some more stairs.

Go up these stairs and run to the left before going through the first doorway to your right to find this chest.

This chest contains 4x Phoenix Down.

Chest #42 and #43 Location

From chest #41, go back through the doorway and run to the right until your reach the stairs. From there, take the stairs to your left and then run to the left once in the new area.

Go down the stairs there and enter the room to the right. From here, go straight up to find these two chests.

These chests contain 3x Ether and a Typhoon Shield respectively.

Chest #44 Location

From chest #43, go back up the stairs that brought you into this area and run to the right. Then, take a left turn and go down the stairs.

Go through the doorway behind you and run straight to the left. Go through the last doorway and go up the stairs. From there, follow the path to the left to find this chest.

This chest contains an Adamant Helmet.

Chest #45 Location

From chest #44, retrace your steps back to the stairs. From there, go down the stairs to the right. Enter the room to your left and pass through the doorways to find another staircase.

Go up these stairs and then exit this area. Now, go up the branch a little bit and go back into the tree.

This will take you to a different area. Once in there, run to the left, then go through the second doorway to your right and go up the stairs to find this chest.

This chest contains 7x Mini Ether.

Chest #46 Location

From chest #45, go back down the stairs and go back through the doorway. Run forward and go up the stairs in the room to the right. From there, turn to your left and run straight down to find this chest.

This chest contains a Medium JP Orb.

Chest #47 Location

From chest #46, turn around and run forward until you reach the stairs. Go down the stairs and follow this path before going up the stairs to the left to find this chest.

This chest contains a Longinus.

Chest #48 Location

From chest #47, go back down the stairs and then go up the stairs in the room below this one. From there, exit the room and go straight up and you’ll find this chest to the left.

This chest contains a Courage Ring.

Wiswald Chest Locations

There are 3 chests to be found in the Wiswald region in Chapter 2.

Chest #49 Location

Go down the long branch that leads into a bush to find this chest. The chest is fully hidden behind the bush, so you won’t be able to see it.

This chest contains a Justacorps.

Chest #50 Location

From chest #49, go back up the branch and keep heading up until you reach the branch that’s protruding forward. Walk down this branch to find this chest.

This chest contains 2360 pg.

Chest #51 Location

From chest #50, go back to the start of that branch and enter the little house right next to it. Go up the stairs and then run down the branch to the right. When the branch splits into two, go down the one to the right to find this chest behind a bush.

This chest contains 4x Insect Nectar.

Secret Studio Chest Locations

There are 4 chests to be found in the Secret Studio region in Chapter 2.

Chest #52 Location

From the starting point, start running straight to the left. You’ll encounter a fake wall in your path that’ll disappear when you touch it. The chest will be behind this wall.

This chest contains 2x Dragonfly Wing.

Chest #53 Location

From chest #52, turn around and go along the path to your left to find this chest.

This chest contains a Rod of Ice.

Chest #54 Location

From chest #53, turn around and run straight to the left. After going down the ramp, turn to your right and go up this path to find a chest on the left.

This chest contains a Shako.

Chest #55 Location

From chest #54, run to the right to find this chest.

This chest contains a Wailflower.

Miasma Woods

There are 10 chests to be found in the Miasma Woods region in Chapter 2.

Chest #56 Location

From the starting point, walk straight ahead and you’ll find this chest to your right.

This chest contains a Tent.

Chest #57 Location

From chest #56, go back to the starting point and run towards the right until you reach the wall. From there, go down the narrow path to find this chest.

This chest contains 3410 pg.

Chest #58 Location

From chest #57, go back to the start of that narrow path and run forward. The path will split into two. Go up the one on the right and then start running to the left once you reach a purple bush.

When your path splits into two, take the one to your left and then cut through the purple flowers to your left to find this chest.

This chest contains 3x Beast Flesh.

Chest #59 Location

From chest #58, go back to the point where you cut the purple flowers. From there, run towards the left and then go up after passing the large boulder.

Cut the flowers to the right and you’ll find this chest.

This chest contains a Heavy Axe.

Chest #60 Location

From chest #59, turn around and take a left. Run downwards and follow the path to your left. You’ll find this hidden chest at the end of this path.

This chest contains an Eisenhat.

Chest #61 and #62 Location

From chest #60, turn around go back to the previous area. From there, follow the path downwards. Once you’re in the next area, run towards the left and cut through the purple bushes before turning to your left. You’ll find these chests at the end of this path.

These chests contain 6x Mini Ether and an Aka-Ito-Odoshi respectively.

Chest #63 Location

From chest #62, retrace your steps until you’re at the previous area. Once there, cut through the purple bushes to your left and go straight up. Take a right at the end of this path to find this chest.

This chest contains 3x Remedy.

Chest #64 Location

From chest #63, turn around and go back to the point where you were after cutting through the bushes. Instead of going up, go to the right to find this chest.

This chest contains a Courage Ring.

Chest #65 Location

From chest #64, go down the path below that one and then take the path to your left once it splits into two. You’ll find the chest at the end of this narrow path.

This chest contains an Oak Staff.

Wrecked Institute

There are 7 chests to be found in the Wrecked Institute region in Chapter 2.

Chest #66 Location

Go into the tunnel on the western corner of the map and walk forward and then start moving to the right. Continue moving this direction and then go down the path to your right when this path splits into two to find this chest.

This chest contains 14700 pg.

Chest #67 Location

From chest #66, turn around, run forward and then go along the path to your right. Go through the first doorway to your left and then go left to find this chest.

This chest contains Hyper Braces.

Chest #68 Location

From chest #67, go back to the doorway and go towards the right this time. Keep going this direction until you reach the wall. From there, go up and then take the first left turn to find this chest.

This chest contains a Large JP Orb.

Chest #69 Location

From chest #67, retrace your steps until you reach the point where you took the most recent left turn. Now, go up and keep going in this direction until you cross the second red bridge.

From there, go downwards to find this chest.

This chest contains 2x Medium JP Orb.

Chest #70 Location

From chest #69, go back to the red bridge and run to the left this time instead of going downwards. Keep hugging the wall to your left and you’ll find this chest.

This chest contains Fluted Armor.

Chest #71 and #72 Location

From chest #70, turn around and take a left turn. From there, go down and then continue moving to the left.

Once you reach the wall, go up and then keep going up this path to find these chests.

These chests contain a Giant’s Helmet and a Hammer Mace respectively.

Wayward Woods

There are 6 chests to be found in the Wayward Woods region in Chapter 2.

Chest #73 Location

From the starting point, run straight forward and then turn left after passing the first set of dead trees. When this path splits, go down the path to your right to find this chest.

This chest contains an Ancient Bow.

Chest #74 Location

From chest #73, go back to the point where the path split and go along the path that takes you up. From there, run to the right to reach the next area.

Now, start running forward and then take the path to your left to find this chest.

This chest contains a Self-Portrait.

Chest #75 Location

From chest #74, turn around and run straight forward. This path will lead you down into a misty area which will teleport you to a different location where you’ll find this chest.

This chest contains a 2x Medium JP Orb.

Chest #76 Location

From chest #75, go back to the previous area and go into the mist to your right to arrive at a different area. Run forward and then turn to your right to find this chest.

This chest contains a Tactician’s Hat.

Chest #77 Location

From chest #76, go back to the previous area and then go into the mist to your left. From there, run to the right and go into the mist to find this chest.

This chest contains an Academy Gown.

Chest #78 Location

From chest #77, go back to the previous area. Walk forward, turn right and then continue moving forward to find this chest.

This chest contains a Hinderlance.