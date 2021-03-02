New Survey Hints At COD Warzone Mobile Port Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Mobile just released a survey to its players, asking them what game elements they might want to see in the game at some point in the future. Since one of the suggested things was battle royale maps like Verdansk, we may be getting a COD Warzone mobile port in the future.

While nothing has actually been confirmed yet, the fact that the survey would specifically mention Warzone’s own special map could be an indication that a port is in the works. If Warzone does come to mobile, it would be following in the footsteps of other battle royale games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite.

Considering that Warzone is intended to be a constant fixture of Call of Duty, rather than something that gets a new iteration with each game, Activision is probably now thinking of spreading out to other platforms. Both Fortnite and PUBG have proven successful on mobile already.

Activision hasn’t made an official statement on a COD Warzone mobile port since the game was first announced, but Call of Duty Mobile has been a rousing success, getting over 300 million downloads in its first year on digital shelves and 35 million on its first day.

With such a big following, Call of Duty Mobile would probably get a significant boost from a Warzone mobile port, though whether it would be an entirely separate game or not remains to be seen. The survey did, after all, mention elements that would be coming to Call of Duty Mobile, specifically.

If a COD Warzone mobile port really does end up coming out, it’s likely that they’ll clarify whether or not Verdansk will come to Call of Duty Mobile as an actual battle royale map or just a large map to be used in normal games.

The former is far more likely, especially with how many players Warzone has, but either way we’ll have to wait and see if Warzone is eventually brought over onto Call of Duty Mobile. For now, you can play Warzone on Xbox and Playstation consoles, along with PC.