Bravely Default 2 Side Quests Guide

Bravely Default 2 features a wide variety of side-quests. The RPG features a total of 10 side-quests for the player to complete. In this Bravely Default 2 Side Quests walkthrough, we’ll be showing you how to complete all 10 of these side-quests.

Bravely Default 2 Side Quests

You can find a total of 10 side-quests in the game, namely:

Borrowing the Boat

After the scene with Seth and the Old Woman, you’ll find yourself at the beach where you first started. This quest allows you to use the game’s online features, which happens passively while your Switch is in sleep mode. The game will comprehensively explain what the entire function does, which is collect rewards while your system is in sleep mode.

Simply set sail before heading to bed and reap the rewards in the morning!

Once you set your ship out for the first time and it comes back, the scene with the Old Woman will continue and you will have essentially completed this side-quest.

Rewards: Teleport Stone x2

A Knife to Remember

The second side-quest can be found near Halcyonia, South-East from the fork. Go to the marker to find a sahagin which only shows up during daytime. You might have to wait for the sun to turn up if it’s night time.

As you get close to it, a fight will start and you will have to take out all the enemies. You will then find a knife and find yourself fin a scene with Lady Emma and Elvis’ teacher. Go to Halcyonia after the back and talk to the fisherman. Talk to him and give him the good news and the dagger as well after which the quest will finally come to an end.

Rewards: Dart x3

Human’s Best Friend: Part I

Truff seems to need your help in finding a ring lost in the long grass. It’s a neat way of explaining to the player how to clear out grass as well with your sword. Simply press Y to cut through the tall grass with your sword. This will give you rewards which can be money, items or even weapons and armor.

Go to the green marker after starting this quest and press Y to swing. You will receive an item and be thrown into a cutscene. After talking to the guy, and take care of the ambush that shows up afterwards. Once you deal with the enemies, a small scene will play and the quest will complete afterwards.

Rewards: Small Exp. Orb x2

This quest is a little short, and requires you to help out a traveler suffering from immense pain. All you need is to get 3 potions and give it to the man in pain outside of Halcyonia. Doing so will complete this short quest.

Rewards: Mini Ether x4

One Boy’s Quest

Someone seems to be extremely worried about their son having wandered out of Halcyonia. To complete this quest, you will have to locate the missing boy.

You can find the kid in the steepled building on the bottom left side of the city; south of the weapon/armor shop.

Talk to the kid and he will put forward his side of the story; explaining that he was looking for a birthday present. Go and explain to the mom which will then bring this quest to a conclusion.

Rewards: Echo Herbs x3

Business to be Getting On With

Wait for night-time and go to Halcyonia. There is a marker outside of Halcyonia that will take you on a goblin-killing adventure. The person here apparently can’t get to his errands with all the goblins on loose.

Kill any 3 Goblins around and return to Halcyonia during night-time yet again and claim your rewards.

Rewards: 470 pg

Dish of the Day

Find the quest in Halcyonia Inn, and let it take you on an adventure to find and kill a ferocious wolf: Fenrir.

The blue wolf can be found outside of Halcyonia up North towards the Outlaws’ Hideout. As you get closer a fight will start; but do save before-hand. The wolf is weak to Ice and Ranged attacks.

Fenrir’s quite the tough enemy and can deal around 200 damage per hit. You’ll have to take down a 3,000-health point bar before you knock the guy out. Defeating the wolf will reward you with a good amount of EXP, JP and pg.

Rewards: Fresh Fish x2

Presentation is Everything

The quest can be found in the Halcyonia Throne Room. Once you have the quest, head to North of Halcyonia, in the Hydrangea Hills. Follow the dirt road here and once you cross the second Stonebridge, you will find a fork. Go East from here to the flower field, where you’ll find 3 sparkles with your side-quest marker.

Examine all 3 to get the 3 motley trefoil and go back to Halcyonia to the throne room. Talk to the old man to finally complete the quest.

Rewards: Small JP Orb x3

Double Dare

You can find this quest in Halcyonia from the little kid. Go to the Outlaws’ hideout and go in, down the hallway. Go into the first room to the North and you can interact with an item on the table.

Examine the item to find an Enspooklopaedia. Go back to Halcyonia with the book and take it to the little kid to complete the quest.

Rewards: Booster Bun (Evasion) x2

A Grizzly Conundrum

If you’re not that far into the game and get this quest right after Selene and Dag, you might find this fight a tad bit difficult. You will initially obtain the quest outside of Halcyonia, and be tasked to get rid of the grizzly.

You can find the grizzly by the area with a bunch of trees where you got the side-quest from initially. The grizzly can be found here. Save the game, and get ready to fight.

Alongside the grizzly, you’ll be fighting an Orc Leader and Fresh Foliole. We’ll be putting our focus onto the Foliole as much as possible so that he can’t continue to heal the party during the fight. If you can’t seem to break their first line of defense, then it’s best to leave this quest for now and return later when you’re a little stronger.

However, if you do manage to beat the lot, simply head back to the starting point of the quest to get your rewards.

Rewards: Mythril Staff

That’s all the walkthroughs for some of side quests you’ll find in Bravely Default 2, we’ll update this with more so keep an eye out!