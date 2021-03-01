Diablo 2: Resurrected To Use DualSense Haptic Feedback On PS5

Blizzard Entertainment plans to have Diablo 2: Resurrected make full use of the new DualSense wireless controller and its features on PlayStation 5.

While speaking with media outlets at BlizzConline (UnGeek) last month, principal designer Rob Gallerani confirmed that Diablo 2: Resurrected will “take advantage” of the “exciting” haptic feedback technology of DualSense on PS5.

“We’re still working on how we want to use [the DualSense], but the haptic feedback on the controller is a really exciting thing, and so we want to make sure that we take advantage of that,” said Gallerani.

It was however not specifically explained just how Diablo 2: Resurrected will be incorporating DualSense features which presumably covers the new adaptive triggers as well. Gallerani did note that the remastered classic has been updated for improved controller-play, which is probably another reason why Blizzard wants to not waste away what DualSense offers for PlayStation players.

Both haptic feedback and adaptive triggers work together to enable players to feel in-game sensations such as the tension of pulling a trigger or the strenuous action of crawling through mud. Diablo 2: Resurrected could use DualSense to make players differentiate between different spells and abilities for example. That alongside sending out varying vibration levels to give a feel of the terrain.

In another interview from BlizzCon last month, Gallerani confirmed that Diablo 2: Resurrected will feature no microtransactions as Blizzard wants the remastered game to be similar to the original as much as possible. That scraps any plans for an in-game monetization model.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be running in 60 frames per second without any major gameplay changes and have remastered audio and cinematics, an item comparison system, an advanced stats summary tab, a shared stash, and other quality-of-life improvements such as auto-gold pickup among others.

Blizzard has only given a tentative late 2021 release window for when the game lands on all major platforms, including the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as Nintendo Switch. There will be a technical alpha taking place soon.