In Bravely Default 2, the Underground Reservoir is the second dungeon of Chapter 1. In this Bravely Default 2 Underground Reservoir Walkthrough, we will tell you everything that you need to know about this dungeon and how to clear it.

Bravely Default 2 Underground Reservoir

Before getting further in the Bravely Default II Underground ReservoirWalkthrough, you have to make sure you have a good stock of Antidotes, Echo Herbs, and Eye Drops.

Monsters in Underground Reservoir

The monsters you are going to face in the Underground Reservoir in Bravely Default II include Dagon, which is weak against Earth, Bows, and lightning.

Rocoloti which is an aquatic type monster and have weakness like Daggers, Darkness, and Lightning. These can cast confuse the whole party.

Another aquatic type monster is Gelafian which is weak against the Staves, Earth and Fire. You will also encounter Lop-Eared Ratbitt, which is a beast and weak against the swords, light, and lightning.

Silkmoth is an insect-type monster that is weak against Bows, Axes, Wind, and Fire. This can cast poison on the whole party.

Walkthrough

You have to go down the mossy path in the Underground Reservoir and you will eventually reach the pool. You will find the first chest if you go towards the left end of the pool.

Now return to the right and move forward till you see dry land. Go up the dry path to find the 2nd and 3rd chest.

Now again, get towards the pool and go right and you will reach another path that is going up. Follow that path and you will reach a fork. From the fork again, go up and turn left from the split in the path. From here, turn left and you will find the chest at the end of the line.

After that, turn and return to the main path again. From the fork, take the center way, which goes towards the right.

Now at the end, you will find chest numbers 5 and 6 of the Underground Reservoir dungeon. Again return to the fork and go towards the southern way, this time till you find the Dungeon portal and save point. From thee turn left and get down and you will find the 7th chest here.

From that point, you have to turn back and move forward till you find the path that splits between a path of dry land up top. You have to follow that lower path to find the chest 8. Now again, from the path, return to the split and go upwards.

You will reach another split in the way from their head down and you will find the final chest here. Here you will face different monsters.

You have to beat them all for getting the Bulwark Blade. After that cross, the arena beyond, and a cut scene will be played and you will face the boss, Anihal, after the cut scene.

Take some rest and save the game before getting involved in the Boss Fight at the end of the Underground Reservoir. Check out our guide here in case you’re facing some difficulty in taking Anihal down.