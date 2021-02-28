If you’re looking to find the best ways to level up your characters fast in Bravely Default 2, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through the three fastest ways to gain experience in Bravely Default 2.

How to Level Up Fast in Bravely Default 2

During your playthrough of Bravely Default 2, there are two things that you’ll need to level up to be able to progress quickly in the game. These are your Jobs and your characters.

Both of these things have their own level cap. The level cap of your Jobs is only 12, while your characters can be leveled up to much higher levels.

When it comes to leveling up your characters, currently, there are three main ways you can level them up fast.

Battle Chains

The first and most fundamental way of leveling up your characters quickly is through Battle Chains.

When you’re in the middle of a battle in Bravely Default 2 and you find a group of enemies huddled up together, attacking them will aggro other enemies near them and they’ll all group together to form a large wave.

If you defeat this wave of enemies, you’ll earn bonus XP and JP at the end of the fight through an XP multiplier. This will help you out a lot with level up your characters quickly.

Experience Orbs

The fastest way to gain experience in the game is through Experience Orbs. You’ll obtain Experience Orbs from doing side quests, expeditions, looting chests and even just normal tasks like cutting grass in the overworld.

When you get an Experience Orb, you can give it to a character to give them an instant boost in their level.

To give a character an Experience Orb, open up the menu by pressing X and navigate to the Items menu. Select the Experience Orb from there and use it on the desired character.

Battle Speed

Increasing your Battle Speed during battles is a great way of earning more experience because it’ll end the battles quicker, allowing you to do more battles and get more XP.

However, this way is a bit risky and should only be used when you’re fully confident that you’re going to win the battle that you’re speeding up.

If you know you’re going to win, increase the Battle Speed to 4x and start farming that sweet XP.