Octopath Traveler Sales Break 2.5 Million Ahead Of Bravely Default 2 Release

Back in 2018, Square Enix, in collaboration with Acquire, released the RPG game Octopath Traveler, a game which allowed you to follow the story of any one of eight different protagonists of a variety of different classes. The game has turned out to be a rousing success, just now breaking 2.5 million copies sold.

The news comes just before Square Enix is set to release the long-anticipated game Bravely Default 2, and the studio expressed its thanks for the support of players with the game. This news also comes fairly soon after another game was announced in the vein of Octopath’s digital style with Triangle Strategy.

Much like how Octopath Traveler was a throwback to earlier Square Enix RPGs like the older Final Fantasy games, Triangle Strategy appears to be a conventional tactics game in the vein of Final Fantasy tactics, where terrain is a major factor in decision-making. Much like Octopath, the story of Triangle Strategy can also change depending on your decisions in the story.

Hopefully the Octopath Traveler sales breaking 2.5 million is a good indication of how Triangle Strategy and Bravely Default 2 will play out. Considering the good reputation that games in that style have collected, with luck we may be seeing a new trend in Square Enix handheld RPG titles.

Only time will tell if we end up getting another conventional RPG in the same vein as Octopath Traveler as well. The game got a positive reception but seemed to be a sleeper hit, especially since it took around three years to get to the point of 2.5 million units sold.

Either way, if you’ve not bought Octopath Traveler yet, but have become interested in it over the years since it was first released due to its buzz, you can add to the Octopath Traveler sales by buying the game on either the Nintendo Switch or PC.